The momentary closure of the European season of the MotoGP calendar was the worst news of the year for theAprilia. Since the two wheels left the Old Continent (before returning for the classic final in Valencia) to go east, between Japan, Thailand and Australia, the Noale house has never done better than seventh place. The lack of rhythm, some technical problems and others of inconceivable origin (such as the echo mapping on Aleix Espargaró’s bike at Motegi) have drastically reduced Aprilia’s world hopes despite Fabio Quartararo going at a snail’s pace and losing the lead in favor of “Pecco” Bagnaia. What happened at Phillip Island in Maverick Viñalesthen, everything needs to be analyzed, especially as regards the performance of the front tire, which appeared to be considerably deteriorated.

The Catalan – who started 12th – literally collapsed in the second part of the Australian Grand Prix: from the top-10 area to 17th place. This is his disappointment after the race: “It is difficult to understand this result. On Saturday I lapped in 1’29 with the same tires on the race pace. On Sunday I only managed to set a time of 1’30, otherwise I was a second or two slower. In the end I even lapped in 1’34. I was slower than the guys in Moto2. I can not believe it. We don’t know what happened. We checked the data, but the bike is the same, the settings are the same, and I’ve been three seconds slower. I don’t know what to say, really. I don’t want to criticize anyone because it would only hurt me. I prefer not to talk about it at all. All in all, we have to learn from this weekend, because it’s not our level“, These are his words according to what he reported Paddock-GP. “I was unable to set lap times. Now we need to understand the reason for this performance. After PL4 I thought I could get on the podium because I was very fast. I don’t understand“.