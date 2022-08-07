The growth of Maverick Viñalesstep by step, it also continues in England. The Spanish Aprilia rider was third at Assen and today, on the Silverstone track, the former Suzuki and Yamaha rider climbed a step, reaching according to behind Pecco Bagnaia. After struggling in the first laps, slowed at the start by an unfortunate contact with Fabio Quaratararo, the Spaniard staged a second half of the race as a phenomenon, climbing up to second place and ending up behind Bagnaia in the last three laps.

The Iberian centaur also managed to carry out an attack on the Ducati rider on the penultimate lap, but he skilfully crossed the line. Then, in the last lap, a couple of imperfect corners by Viñales himself allowed Bagnaia to save those tenths that earned him the victory. After the race, to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, the mood of the Aprilia # 12 was however very positive. Satisfaction for the second consecutive podium prevails by far, rather than regret for a near-miss success.

“I am happy, very happy – declared the Catalan – it is important to do these results in a row and have even more confidence. In the end I was at the limit with the tires. The important thing is to be able to improve. Victory? I thought I could do it – He admitted – but Pecco was very intelligent and closed the door well. Maybe if he had left it open for me I would have tried again on the last lap. I am happy for Aprilia. Seeing that we are on the podium with strength and after a comeback is nice. In the final part of the race I think we were the fastest of all. In the end the bike was very good. I can’t wait for Austria to arrive. Today I didn’t have the top speed of other races – he then concluded, explaining his apparent shyness in the braking phase – I was holding back a bit for the final. Maybe I’ve waited a little too long. I like Austria a lot, we can be strong on every track. We are happy and we really want to continue like this “concluded Viñales.