Contrary to what has happened so far at the start of the World Championship, Maverick Viñales got off to a fairly good start on Sunday and finished seventh, before making a comeback that put him in the running for the lead. On the fifth lap of the race, the Spaniard moved into third place after getting the better of Luca Marini and then Pecco Bagnaia. A particularly captivating maneuver by the Ducati rider, at turn 11 and after beating him on the inside, just before the Spaniard reciprocated the move at the next turn, 12, on the left. At that point, Viñales didn’t notice that the reigning champion was trying to pass him to his right, with such bad luck that the Aprilia and Ducati got tangled and ended up rolling on the gravel.

Viñales got up like a spring and pounced on his opponent, even slapping him in the face, although fortunately the brawl was only touched upon. Later, both were summoned to the Race Direction office to talk about the incident, waiting to find out if the stewards would have issued a warning or a penalty to either of them.

“I think I passed Bagnaia too cleanly. I should have touched him, as is done now for overtaking, and pushed him out. When we changed direction we touched because he didn’t leave me any space. I think he saw me,” he said. said Viñales, frustrated at not being able to translate the pace he was showing into a good result.

“I think there were the two cleanest riders on the grid. I was very angry because I had enormous potential and once again someone threw me out without the possibility of showing it,” added the number 12, who was very accurate in the four laps and a half that he was able to travel.

“Without that crash, I think I would have been in contention for the win. I was feeling really good and I have to take this result to Mugello. The bike is fine and I can ride well. I think this is the normal level we have,” he continued. the rider from Roses, who after this setback is seventh in the general standings of the World Championship, with 49 points, tied with Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo.