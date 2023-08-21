Maverick Vinales didn’t want to be as hard on Aprilia’s starting system this Sunday as he was on Saturday, but for the Spaniard nowadays “it’s mandatory” to get a good start to have options to fight for the top positions in MotoGP. A possibility that was within his reach in Austria in terms of pace, but which was complicated by the many positions he lost when the traffic lights went out.

“Nothing has changed compared to Saturday. We lapped in the same way, but it’s clear that in race conditions everything is much more complicated. It was very difficult to control the tyres, which lost performance very soon, and following other riders we know since the front tire overheats and it’s difficult because the pressure rises,” Maverick summed up on his race.

While on Saturday, in the Sprint, the Aprilia rider got stuck at the start and was swallowed up in the fray of the first corner, on Sunday he managed to make a slightly better start, but he couldn’t avoid dropping to tenth position.

“Today I didn’t have problems like yesterday with the clutch, but it’s not enough. The truth is that it’s something that needs to be improved, at least we have to start like the others. We need to improve this aspect clearly because we’re far behind in this. We have to wait and see if we can make some improvements before Misano”.

Ducati has shown clear superiority this year, but this weekend’s performance has been overwhelming and leaves the season with virtually no stimulus.

“We’re giving our best, the truth is that I can’t ask for anything more from the guys in the garage, who worked exceptionally well all weekend. I rode to the maximum of what this bike can give us. It’s not enough, so we can only improve”.

Maverick said on Thursday that he was riding a different bike than his teammate Aleix Espargaró.

“The setting is very different, here in Austria the bike was more similar, but at Silverstone I mounted a different swingarm, a test for 2024, which penalized us a lot in the race. Since what we have isn’t enough, we have to keep exploring “And sometimes it happens like in England that the race doesn’t go as you expected. It’s about being consistent and working hard like we’re doing. I feel exceptional in terms of riding, I’m riding the bike very well, and you have to be consistent and patient. You mustn’t give up.”

Even if on paper the Red Bull Ring isn’t a circuit favorable to Aprilia, Maverick doesn’t think so.

“I was strong all weekend on this circuit, today I was ready to fight for the podium. You don’t have to think about whether a circuit suits you or not, you just have to think about getting the most out of this bike. This weekend we did and we made a difference with the other Aprilias. If you look at my pace and that of Brad Binder, they’re the same. The difference is that he was second at the first corner and I was seventh. It’s mandatory to start well, as a rider I can’t do more. We have to wait for this aspect to improve,” concluded the Costa Brava driver.

