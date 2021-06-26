In the space of a few days Maverick Vinales he went from the frustration of a double last place in qualifying and in the race at the Sachsenring to the joy of pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix with track record. The Yamaha Spaniard was the protagonist of a capital performance, thanks to which he managed to get the better of his teammate Fabio Quartararo by just 71 thousandths. Vinales thus conquered the 24th pole position in his career, the number 11 in the MotoGP, after an abstinence of 15 races. For the race scheduled for tomorrow at 2pm, everything seems ready for a family fight between the Yamaha riders, weather permitting.

MotoGP | Vinales: “I said to myself ‘you can do it'”

Maverick Vinales (1st, 1’31.814): “It won’t make much difference to me what happens tomorrow, because I feel good. I have a lot of confidence in myself. After the Sachsenring I have always kept my confidence, because I know where I can be and what I can give. I just have to continue like this, here I realized it was there much more grip and this allowed me to be faster and the bike can accelerate. At the Sachsenring it was completely the opposite, I was sliding sideways the whole time. When I can push I push, otherwise I try to stay relaxed. I don’t know what race awaits us tomorrow, many can be fast, so we’ll see. The choice of tires will depend on the weather, if it is hot you can also use the Hard at the rear with the front Medium. Should there be a cooler weather, one option could be the double Soft. In FP4 I had a good pace without pushing too much, so good ”.