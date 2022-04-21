Maverick Vinales will compete in his tenth race with Aprilia this weekend in the Portuguese Grand Prix, having moved to the Noale house in the middle of a tumultuous 2021, after abruptly closing his deal with Yamaha. Currently the Spaniard is 14th in the overall standings with 19 points, his best result being a seventh place in Argentina, where his team-mate Aleix Espargaro took his first success.

Despite not achieving excellent results in 2022, Vinales feels he is closer to the top riders on the Aprilia and he feels much stronger than he was on the Yamaha in past years during this same period: “I feel much better because the path I have taken is the right one. it’s going faster than I expected, I’m not always looking for the result ”. So the Aprilia rider when Autosport / Motorsport.com asked him if he felt better now than when he won and got podiums with Yamaha.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Photo by: MotoGP

“I look at the feeling, the lap times. For example, in the Austin warm-up I watched FP4, also in Argentina, and the Mandalika warm-up. There will come a weekend where we will put it all together, that’s clear. It’s a matter of time, especially how I’ll be able to go fast on the bike, because sometimes I struggle a lot. In the previous races I fought a lot with the bike and I struggled even pushing a little more. I’m a step behind those who always fight for the podium. But there will come a time when I will be one with the bike. we just have to ride, adapt without pressure and we will have a year to develop the bike and make it comfortable. It is clear that if we continue to do the work we are doing, we will be ahead. But when I do, I want to be in front every weekend ”.

This season, for the first time since 2016, Vinales hasn’t taken a podium or a win in the first four races, but insists that he has never felt better on a MotoGP than how he feels now with the Aprilia: “I don’t know, I honestly never felt like I do now. I have only had nine races with the Aprilia and I feel that everything is going at great speed. We must be patient and not lose our way, because we are working well. I must say that after Mandalika’s warm-up I found a good feeling on the bike and we want to keep it. This means that we have taken a step forward on the basic setup. Now is the time to try new components, see if they are better or not. We are very close”.