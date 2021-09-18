Maverick Vinales he had no problems in the third free practice session to secure direct access to Q2 – he hit the top-5 – but in the 15 minutes of Qualifying that decided the first four rows of the starting grid he was unable to be sufficiently effective especially in the last two sectors of the track (ie from the Sunset curve to the finish line) to do better than the tenth final time. The race pace, however, is promising even if the former Yamaha does not hide the fact that he hoped to position his Aprilia a little further on the starting grid.

“Even today we worked well, following our goal of getting to know the bike and accumulating experience – the analysis of the 1995 class – maybe only in qualifying I expected to be able to do better, but it is clear that I still have to figure out how to take the RS-GP to the limit in the flying lap. On the pace, however, I had good sensations, I rode in PL4 with a full tank and used tires and I believe that on this track the correct management of tire wear can be an important factor. We will continue tomorrow in the warm up to try some new solutions, for us every session counts as a test ”.

A year ago Vinales won the ‘rematch’ in Misano on the Yamaha following the fall of Francesco Bagnaia, who seemed to be heading for victory even if not being pursued too far by the Spaniard. Obviously tomorrow the victory is not within Maverick’s reach, but he could easily win the first points as an Aprilia rider.