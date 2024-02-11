Maverick Viñales couldn't wait to get back on track, but he quickly became disillusioned. During the three days spent in Sepang, the Aprilia rider tried to rediscover the sensations he felt with the 2023 model of the RS-GP, without success. “Obviously, when you test a new bike, the first day is always very difficult. I think that our rivals tried it in Valencia and others at …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Viñales #don39t #ride #motorbike #drives