Viñales, excellent second place in the PL2 of Portimão

Qualification for Q2 centered with a wide margin, first place missed by 37 thousandths. Maverick Viñales can be said to be extremely satisfied with how the second free practice session went at the Portimão circuit. The Spanish rider appeared to be at ease both in terms of race pace and – above all – in the flying lap. Without the sensational exploit of Jack Miller, his Aprilia would have been in command, placing two riders in Q2 also considering the ninth place of Aleix Espargaró.

Vinales’ words

“I’m very satisfied, we did a good job and I feel much better than in the first free practice. There’s still a long way to go, we’ve worked well and our goal is to get the most out of it every day: I must say that today we succeeded“, these are the words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP. “Tomorrow I’ll necessarily attack immediately in the sprint, but the positive aspect is that I’m comfortable with the soft tyre. We have a lot of speed in one lap, but we still have to work, and tomorrow will be the hour of truth. We have to be careful because for us the goal is to reach the maximum. We’re doing well in terms of race pace too, especially on the last lap I did well, and we’re ready to fight. Compared to the tests, the track conditions are better and you go faster, but the temperature allows you to use the hard and soft tyres: the first lap I did with the hard, the second with the soft, and it’s at the limit with the front. I had the same feeling, but the problem is that there’s wind, and if you don’t push right away with the hard tire you risk crashing“.