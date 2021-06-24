Four days after the last position remedied in qualifying and in the race at Sachsenring and the heavy accusations against the Yamaha made to journalists, Maverick Vinales arrived in Assen and increased the dose. The Spaniard of the Iwata factory team again expressed his dissatisfaction in no uncertain terms, also complaining about a certain lack of motivation and the intention to follow Fabio Quartararo’s set-ups in detail, as requested by Yamaha.

Frustration. “Every single day I felt like going home. I’ve never been in this situation, it’s difficult to come here and be motivated. When you know what awaits you it is difficult to have reasons. We will try to go fast, Assen is still a good opportunity. “

The lack of respect from Yamaha. “Honestly, it’s not about unhappiness, it’s about something disrespectful to me as a driver. It has never happened to me to finish last in my life, so I’m so disappointed. I don’t understand the trend of things. Every time I try to find a solution, I get the answer: ‘We don’t know’. “

MotoGP | Very tough controversy of Vinales against Yamaha

Copy the Quartararo setting. “My solution will be that of use the exact same bike as Fabio. The same in everything, electronics, suspensions, all the same. And we’ll see what happens. I’ll copy everything and we will discover our level. But it doesn’t have to be. Each rider has to find their own setting and adapt it to their driving style, but I am forced to do so because I cannot continue in this way. If Fabio gets tougher suspensions this week, I will follow him. We will do exactly the same things that will be done on the other side of the box. “

Anger. “Other times I’ve let go, this time not. In the past I was trying to project myself to the next race, but this time I was hurt. It is not something that I will forget, I’ve never been so angry in my life. I want to work smart and ‘I don’t know’ is a difficult answer to accept. “