Maverick Viñales had a good start to the weekend in Assen, with a positive Friday of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. After the engine failed on Sunday at the Sachsenring, the Aprilia rider managed to find a better feeling on the Dutch circuit to finish fifth in the combined, with a time of 1’32″208, just 2 tenths off Marco’s best time Bezzecchi, and go directly to Q2. But it wasn’t his development on the track that was the protagonist.

During the second free practice, Ernest Riveras, MotoGP commentator on DAZN Spain, confirmed that the rider from Roses recently sent the family of the late Luis Salom, one of his great rivals in Moto3 and who passed away in the 2016 Moto2 Spanish GP , the Aprilia RSA 125 with which the Majorcan achieved his first podium in the world championship. It was precisely in Assen, where he finished second behind Viñales in the 125cc class.

At the end of the tests, the Catalan wanted to explain this detail to the media, including Motorsport.com, which he hadn’t communicated to the press because he didn’t want it to be seen as something to be highlighted but which came from the heart. “I did it because it’s a satisfaction for me, internally, as a person,” said Viñales. “I think it was important that that bike was at his house, not at my house. In the end, he has his place, his home, his family, and I think that bike should be there. I remember that fifteen days ago I was in garage moving boxes, because I’m someone who likes to move everything and organize everything, and I saw her there and I said, ‘this one has to go to her house'”.

“He was a very important rival and then he became a friend. I felt very fulfilled doing it. When you understand what is important in life, when you have a child, I also lost my cousin…. I have experienced many sides of the coin I understand what love for a child is and I understand what the loss of a loved one is in a competition. I did it with my heart” added the Spaniard.

Returning to concentrate on the sporting point of view, the Aprilia rider confirmed his best sensations after the problems in Germany: “I’m happy, the result is clear. In the last two races we gathered a lot of information and parameters from the bike, on when it’s good and when it’s bad. We have a line where we know it’s going good. I feel confident, I’m riding very well and I have a lot of potential. We started well. The potential is great, but we have to make the pace. And these last two competitions will help us do that, I am convinced of that,” he concluded.