Aprilia trusted him and Maverick Vinales is paying off. At Mugello, the Noale manufacturer announced that it had renewed its contract for another two years, when the feeling with the RS-GP was not yet fully established. At the Sachsenring there were the first signs, because the rider from Roses stopped due to a breakdown when he was in fourth position. A week later, however, the first podium came in Assen.

The fear was that the long summer break could have made Maverick miss the magic moment, but the restart was even better. What he still lacked was being able to exploit the potential of the Venetian four-cylinder in qualifying and today at Silverstone he also took this step, finishing second and missing the pole position by just a handful of thousandths.

Arriving at the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, Vinales flashed a smile that is worth a thousand words and on this second place he said: “It tastes like the work we are doing every day, when you see that it starts to give results. It is a great satisfaction. With the Aprilia we are working very hard and I knew it was only a matter of time to get there in front. Today I was able to do a good lap and I felt very comfortable with the bike. The level is very high, but we were there, so I think we have a great opportunity tomorrow. “

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite the great growth shown in the last few races, the Spaniard thinks he has not yet reached the limit of the RS-GP, even if he believes that the level reached may be enough to aim for something important in tomorrow’s race.

“For me it was above all a question of getting used to the bike and understanding its limits. I probably haven’t got there yet, so putting a whole lap together is not easy. I was comfortable right from the start, managing to be precise. We worked well with Aprilia, so tomorrow we’ll play it. “

Then he added: “Zarco has a good pace with the hard tire, but we were there with the medium at the rear. A lot of things can happen in the race, but the important thing is to be there. If we can start well, let’s go and try to take it all “.

Finally, he commented on the feat of team mate Aleix Espargaro, heroic to get back on the saddle after a very bad accident and even able to place his Aprilia in sixth place on the starting grid.

“He did a very bad highside. Then I went to see how he was doing and he had a little bit of pain, but it was very important to go out on the track and set the time. He did it, so chapeau, because he also went fast. After that. I’ll go see how he’s doing, but I’m sure he’ll be ahead tomorrow. “