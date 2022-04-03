The twisted weekend in Argentina with Friday and Saturday sessions condensed into a single day by the completely revised program in MotoGP had inAprilia the ‘dominatrix’ of the day of testing at Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina. Both Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales were immediately fast in all the turns, with the most experienced of the Espargarò brothers very fast on the race pace and able to conquer the third pole position in the history of Aprilia in the premier class of the MotoGP, the first in MotoGP. The veteran of the Noale house on the wings of enthusiasm even went beyond the dreams of glory of the first victory, even talking about a World Championship RS-GP at the end of Qualifying.

Maverick Vinales he managed to get to the second row thanks to his fifth overall performance in Q2 and, above all, he had confirmation in Argentina after a change made in Indonesia in terms of set-up that allowed him to improve his confidence on the Aprilia. The former Suzuki and Yamaha rider does not set himself any particular objectives for today’s race: “I am extremely happy for Aleix and Aprilia, I think this result is well deserved. The team is working well, I felt at ease right from the start despite the lack of grip on the asphalt. In the race we will have to use our heads, I’m not worried because whatever the final result is, our growth remains and the step we took from Mandalika ”.