After moving the Sprint to Sunday and staging the weekend’s main race on Saturday in anticipation of bad weather, organizers abandoned any attempt to hold the 13-lap race just half an hour before the 1pm start time: 00 local.

This decision followed the interruption of the Moto2 race, which came after just 9 of the scheduled 23 laps, when 10 of the 30 riders on the grid had crashed due to the treacherous weather conditions.

Explaining the decision to cancel the Sprint in more detail, Webb told reporters that Race Direction was constantly monitoring wind speed and direction, and that the fact that the situation had not improved after the interruption of the Moto2 race was a decisive factor.

“In the end we had no choice,” Webb said. “We knew that the forecast was terrible and, strangely, it was always like that throughout the week. That’s why we changed the race program.”

“The rain was never a problem, but the wind was. We know from experience that with the wind in that direction (lateral to the main straight), turns 1, 7 and 8 in particular are very challenging” .

“Throughout the day we monitored the constant wind and the maximum speed of the gusts, which slowly increased over the course of the day. Having given the red flag to the Moto2 race due to the wind, if the situation had not improved we would not have been able to start the race to another race. And it hasn’t improved, in fact it’s gotten worse.”

Webb pointed to Celestino Vietti’s crash on lap nine in Moto2 as the moment race management realized the wind had reached levels beyond the safe threshold.

“The first fall that we could clearly identify as being due to wind was Vietti’s,” Webb said. “There have been others where maybe the riders said they were pushed off the line, but Vietti’s crash was a crash that we could clearly attribute to the wind.”

Webb acknowledged that although there were some drivers keen to at least attempt to get the race started, the severity of the conditions meant that this option was not seriously considered.

“As you can imagine, there was a wide variety of opinions among the pilots depending on their circumstances,” Webb said.

“We spoke to the teams to inform them of the possible options, but doing a reconnaissance lap when the weather conditions were significantly worse than when we stopped the Moto2 race was not an option.”

“Nowadays the responsibility and duty of care towards the drivers is not like it was 40 years ago. Having information about the weather and knowing that we stopped a race for this reason, we could not race.”