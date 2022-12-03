The engines are off, but the MotoGP is very much alive even during the winter break. On the occasion of the FIM award ceremony, the paddock moves to Rimini, the scene of the event that rewards the winners of this season. Yesterday the opportunity was taken to re-elect Jorge Viegas as President of the FIM and the newly re-elected immediately made statements that could shift the balance of the current MotoGP.

In fact, Viegas revealed that Valentino Rossi’s team could switch from Ducati to Yamaha in 2024. Speaking of Suzuki’s retirement and the difficult situation of the Iwata-based manufacturer, he stated: “I don’t see this situation clearly, but I think it will only be for the 2023. In 2024, Valentino Rossi’s team will switch from Ducati to Yamaha. For now an idea and there is nothing confirmed, but I’m breaking news. There will be 6 Ducatis and 4 Yamahas”.

In this way, the Rossi-Yamaha pairing, which made us dream so much in the early 2000s, would once again be formed. This time, however, the Doctor would not be driving the M1 but the team. That of the VR46 may seem like a risky maneuver, in light of what was shown in the 2022 season. The eight Ducatis on the track proved to be a great force, so much so that they brought home the riders, constructors, team and independent titles. The Desmosedicis are undoubtedly the most balanced and strongest bikes on the grid, while Yamaha is experiencing a crisis that seems even more serious than previously thought.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Poor top speed, lack of power and problems getting the front tire to work well had led Fabio Quartararo to give Yamaha an ultimatum. In fact, in the early stages of the 2022 season it was thought that the then reigning world champion could change sides in 2023. Iwata’s reaction was not long in coming and with the arrival of Luca Marmorini to work on the engine he convinced El Diablo to renew for two years. The Misano tests had given positive momentum, while the final day of testing held in Valencia just under a month ago showed a particularly difficult scenario for Yamaha.

Quartararo’s discontent was palpable and now Yamaha no longer has much time to convince him to stay (read more here). So, seeing today’s situation, the decision by Valentino Rossi’s team could be considered crazy, also taking into account the fact that the manufacturer of the three tuning forks also lost the RNF satellite team, which switched to Aprilia, thus having only two bikes on the grid in 2023. A leap in the dark or an informed decision based on a convincing future plan? We don’t know this, but what is certain is that in 2024 many settings in the MotoGP could change and this could lead to new balances.