You can follow the video of the presentation of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the 2023 season live here, in which we will be shown the RC16 that will be ridden by Brad Binder and Jack Miller. The event will start today at 11 am (local time).

KTM is the fifth team to unveil the colors with which it will race in MotoGP in 2023, after Yamaha which presented the bike on 17 January, Gresini on 21 January, Ducati on 23 January and Pramac on 25 January.

KTM lines up its bikes on the MotoGP grid with the clear intention of returning to fight regularly for the top 10, after a somewhat complicated period. The Mattighofen-based manufacturer, which experienced a good moment between 2020 and 2021, developed a series of problems, especially in qualifying, which prevented them from performing at the desired level.

Furthermore, the Austrians have been involved in various controversies due to the management of their drivers, who are more protagonists off the track than on the track. Talks with their chosen drivers resulted in the European team changing 75% of its drivers. The official box greets Miguel Oliveira, the driver who has brought the most victories to the factory windows, to welcome Jack Miller. The Australian will race in 2023 for his third marque since he arrived in the premier class and will be accompanied by Brad Binder.

There are also changes to its satellite team, even if they don’t go beyond the purely commercial aspect. Tech3 will now compete under the GasGas name, which will count as the sixth manufacturer on the starting grid, while remaining identical to the official RC16s. The first time we will be able to see the 2023 RC16 in action will be at the Sepang shakedown, from 5 to 7 February, which only test riders will be able to participate in. The regular drivers will then take the controls of their prototypes on the same circuit, in Malaysia, from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th.

