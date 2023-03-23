In full Formula 1 style, the MotoGP World Championship has released the soundtrack and introductory theme song for the 2023 season, which features all the stars of the premier class chasing the trophy that goes to the champion at the end of the year.

The video lasts just over a minute and the first to appear is Augusto Fernandez, who precedes the other rider on the grid with the same surname, or Raul. Then it’s up to Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, with the latter approaching his Yamaha holding gloves and helmet. And in sequence Takaaki Nakagami, Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro arrive, who sits on GasGas after leaving Honda at the end of 2022.

Taking his place at Honda is Joan Mir, who is just the next rider to appear in the sequence, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and teammate Marc Marquez, who finally appears to be 100% recovered from the injuries that have plagued him in recent years and mirrors himself with the helmet on.

Luca Marini and Maverick Vinales almost seem to challenge the camera, while Miguel Oliveira walks towards his new bike, the RNF Racing Aprilia, and Jorge Martin is wearing the Pramac Racing cap.

The sequence continues with his team-mate Johann Zarco, followed by another of the riders who have changed shirts, newcomer to Honda LCR Alex Rins. Then it’s the turn of the KTM duo formed by Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who act as starters for the main candidates for the title: Aleix Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo and the reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia. Even if in the final sequence there is also room again for Marquez.

The piece of music chosen as the opening theme is by Marco Beltrami, already composer of several very famous soundtracks, including for example the films Scream and Terminator 3, and also a great MotoGP enthusiast, who explained what were the influences they led him to compose the piece.

“I immediately thought it had to be something simple, rhythmic, heroic. My first thought was Beethoven, his 9th symphony. There is a very simple rhythmic motif in the second movement and I thought maybe that was the starting point for my theme,” Beltrami said.

“For me, the first thing he had to do was encapsulate the heroic nature of what these guys do. These guys are the coolest to me, and he had to encapsulate that. Melodically that was something I wanted to incorporate. where I started from musically,” he added.