In the last two MotoGP races, Ducati has made a clear step forward in terms of starts. Until the summer break, KTM had taken the prize for being the bike capable of burning everyone when the traffic lights went out. A situation that on several occasions allowed Brad Binder and Jack Miller to patch up even not too brilliant qualifying sessions in the space of a few hundred metres. Just remember the Australian’s shot at Mugello, where he took the liberty of greeting Pecco Bagnaia with a victory gesture on the descent that leads to San Donato.

During the summer break, however, they worked on this aspect in Borgo Panigale and the reaction was decisive in the resumption of hostilities. In Austria, in fact, the start was one of the keys to Bagnaia’s one-two, precisely because it allowed the World Championship leader to maintain the leadership conquered with the pole position from the return of Binder’s KTM at the start, who was the most formidable opponent at the Red Bull Ring.

Even in Barcelona the music has not changed, because both in the Sprint and in the long race the Piedmontese managed to show up at the first corner in front of the rest of the group, once again taking advantage of the pole position. Then in Catalonia we know how it ended on Sunday, with the violent highside of turn 2 and with Binder who passed on Pecco’s leg. But this can’t take anything away from the great step forward that was made by the Desmosedici GP at the start.

This morning, at the end of the first free practice session of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera, in Misano, the Sky cameras stopped right on the starting race of the reigning world champion and we found ourselves faced with images that we could define as impressive.

At the basis of these great departures, in fact, there seems to be a further evolution of the lowering device: when the Desmosedici GP begins its progression, it lowers even more, almost touching the asphalt with the lower part of the fairing. You could almost say it goes for a kind of dragster setup.

Below you can see the video, which demonstrates once again how much Gigi Dall’Igna and his men always manage to be at the forefront. Even in those fields where it seemed that they had been overtaken by the competition for once.