The weekend of the home race started well for Johann Zarco. The rider of the Ducati Pramac in fact finished in fourth place the first day of practice of the French Grand Prix, even if today he will not be remembered exactly for his performance.

In fact, in the second free practice session, he miraculously came out unscathed from a number that could have had serious consequences in the event of a fall: the transalpine driver went wide at turn 1, a quick bend to the right, and cut into the gravel and then get back on track at the chicane made up of turns 3 and 4.

The problem is that he did all this at very high speed, making a real jump with both wheels when it was time to get back on the asphalt. Among other things, he was also really lucky because at that moment there were no other bikes: avoiding one at that speed, coming from the gravel, would have been almost impossible without triggering an accident.

“I’m still scared, but I was starting to feel better on the bike. That’s why I tried to make the first corner stronger. Unfortunately I think I entered it a bit late and when you go to 300 km / h you can’t afford to change trajectory not even one meter “, said the two-time Moto2 champion when he was asked to tell about this thrill.

“I saw right away that I would never reach the rope, so I had to cut. I expected the bike to stay more stable on the gravel, but it started moving a lot. I tried accelerating to stabilize it, but it didn’t work. So I jumped. on the track and I was afraid of being thrown off when I entered the asphalt, but I held out. “

Read also:

“It was good for the show, but it was a nice blast! I was already in fourth gear and wanted to move as little as possible. I knew that at that speed the bike wouldn’t sink into the gravel. It went well, but when the bike starts to move so it’s really scary “, he concluded.