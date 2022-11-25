Marc Marquez has experienced one of the most difficult seasons since his arrival in MotoGP. The Catalan rider is struggling to get back on his feet from the fateful 2020 opening race in Jerez, in which he fractured his right humerus.

The number 93 underwent a first surgery and a few days later he was back on the bike to try and contest the second Grand Prix of the season. However, pain prevented him from taking the start and, to make matters worse, the straightener he had been inserted broke the following week.

Marc underwent a second operation and was forced into an indefinite stop, which kept him away from the MotoGP grid. But the operation didn’t go well and an infection forced him to return to the operating room. Finally, after many months of suffering and rehabilitation, he was able to compete again in 2021.

Although he returned to the podium and even won races that year, he never felt completely comfortable, severely restricted by his right arm.

The situation continued in 2022 and at the Italian Grand Prix, with a third of the calendar completed, Marquez decided to get off the bike again to undergo a fourth operation on his arm.

It was then that it was discovered that the bone had severely rotated, preventing him from moving freely on the RC213V and causing him severe pain every time he took to the track.

The eight-time world champion acknowledged that this was his last attempt at a 100% recovery, so the success of the surgery was crucial for the rest of his career.

Prime Video announced a few months ago the creation of a docu-series showing the entire process that Marquez went through in 2022, which will be called “Marc Marquez: ALL IN”, and now we can enjoy the trailer.

Video: the trailer of the docu-series ‘Marc Márquez: ALL IN’

As can be seen in the images, the documentary will show the entire process Marc went through in 2022, from the first races of the year to his return to the circuits at the end of the season, including the crucial moment of the operation.

In addition, other problems that the native of Cervera had to face will also be discussed, such as the episode of diplopia after his fall in Indonesia, as well as his move to Madrid.

The five-episode series will be available in over 200 countries and is scheduled for release in February 2023.