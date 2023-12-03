At the end of each season, the Japanese manufacturer offers its fans a day of thanks for all the support they give it from the stands or on television. For this reason, most Honda riders go to the Motegi circuit and on this occasion Marc Marquez could not be missing.

The Spaniard bids farewell to the company with which he has celebrated so many successes throughout his career and, although he was unable to ride any of the bikes present on the Japanese circuit due to the recent operation for compartment syndrome, he was very emotional. The brand paid tribute to him by giving him a bouquet of flowers, which HRC top manager Koji Watanabe presented to him.

“Thank you all for coming to support the Honda riders throughout the year. As you know, this season is very special for me, I have agreed with Honda to part ways, but of course we will see each other again in the future if our paths cross,” the Cervera native said when he took the microphone. “It was eleven years in which we won six World Cups together. We did incredible things, we grew together and for me it was a pleasure to be part of this family, this big family.”

“You know that the Repsol Honda team will be the team of my life, the one where people will remember me, but it’s true that my goal is always to win. I’ve always tried to do that and move forward in my career, but we’ll see if we can meet again in the future. I don’t know if this is my last Thanks Day with Honda, I hope not. I hope to return as a Honda rider in the future,” said the Catalan.

After that, Marc Marquez got on a special bus with which he went around the circuit greeting all the local fans who followed him on his journey with the signature of the golden wing, and assured that he will always keep them in his heart: ” I have to thank all the Japanese members of the team, Honda and above all the human group that has been with me all these years to achieve my goals, you will always be in my heart.”