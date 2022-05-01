A monstrous Pecco Bagnaia conquers a stratospheric pole in Jerez, disintegrating the track record and becoming a great favorite for the victory. Fabio Quartararo yields to the overwhelming power of the Ducati rider in qualifying and is second… and incredulous. The step, however, leads him to be one of the candidates for success.

Aleix Espargaró completes the front row, confirming the balance of this MotoGP: in the first three positions we have three different manufacturers (Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia).

Alex Rins remains behind, paired in the standings with Quartararo but only 14. Another race in comeback for the Suzuki rider.