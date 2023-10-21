Rome – Johann Zarco won the Australian GP, the French rider’s first career success in MotoGP. Second place for Francesco Bagnaia. Fabio Di Giannatonio, third, completed the Ducati hat-trick. Brad Binder placed fourth on the KTM. Fifth place for Jorge Martin.

Thanks to this podium, Bagnaia extends his lead in the world championship, taking the lead over Martin to 27 points. The Spaniard, who started with soft rear tyre, led for 26 laps, but lost four positions in the last.