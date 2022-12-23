In the last three seasons, MotoGP has had three different champions, of three different nationalities, who have won on three different bikes. Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia enjoyed their well-deserved moment of glory in the premier class of two-wheelers, but their successes still failed to eclipse the figure of Marc Marquez. The phenomenon from Cervera, capable of winning eight world championship titles in his career, of which six in the premier class between 2013 and 2019, remains in fact for many enthusiasts the reference driver of the category.

The many physical problems that overwhelmed him from July 2020 onwards, culminating in no less than four surgeries on his right arm and combined with the enormous development difficulties of the bike suffered by Honda, have however never again allowed enthusiasts to see the ‘true’ Marquez. However, the hope of the HRC centaur is that, at least in 2023, his driving level will return to the one that has captivated the eyes of millions of enthusiasts over the last ten years. On the occasion of Thanks Day in Motegi, organized by Honda, Marquez also received encouragement from one of his special fans: Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, two-time F1 world champion with Red Bull, was in fact the protagonist of a nice chat with the #93 in which he said he can’t wait to see Marquez again at his full potential: “In the last two years it has been difficult for him, due to the injury – explained Verstappen – but first I would wake up, wait for the race and know that there was a 99% chance that he would win. I love MotoGP very much, I like to see the races and Marc is amazing. I can’t wait to see him in full force“.