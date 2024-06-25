The Madrilenian, reigning vice-world champion and current leader of the general classification, announced on the Monday after the last stage of the calendar at Mugello his alliance with the Noale manufacturer for the next two seasons.

The decision was made after Ducati changed its mind in less than a week, the time between the Catalan Grand Prix and the Italian round. Martin left Montmeló satisfied with the approach he received from the Borgo Panigale managers, who would have offered him the second red Demosedici GP, alongside Pecco Bagnaia and in the official team, and to Marc Marquez a bike identical to his, but in Pramac.

According to Motorsport.com, the Catalan’s refusal to join Paolo Campinoti’s team has shaken the Ducati offices, in particular the CEO Claudio Domenicali. During the Mugello stage, Valera received a manager from the Bolognese manufacturer who informed him that nothing had been agreed. This led Martin to take the reins and accept Aprilia’s proposal, which made his arrival official the following day.

“In Barcelona, ​​Ducati presented us with a scenario in which it could keep all three parties involved under its umbrella: Jorge, Pramac and Marquez. For a reason beyond our control and that of Pramac, this idea it wasn’t possible and at that moment we understood that there were doubts. The plan that had been proposed to him in Montmeló was starting to not work at Mugello and he decided to take another path”, Valera told Motorsport. .com.

With Martin’s medium-term future resolved, the number 89 hopes to be able to fight for the World Championship again, as he did last year, with Bagnaia, until the last Grand Prix (Valencia). In this regard, there are those who believe that it is not in Ducati’s interest to maintain the egalitarian policy among its riders that it has promulgated so far and of which it has been the standard-bearer.

The risk is clear and the possible trade-off is enormous. On the one hand, Martin could be crowned and bring the number 1 to Aprilia. On the other hand, the World Championship victory could be interpreted as a mistake on Ducati’s part for opting for Marquez. Despite all these conditions, the Pramac rider’s representative believes that the Italian manufacturer will assume its responsibilities.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“With Jorge, Ducati has the opportunity to demonstrate that it has kept intact the values ​​it has always supported. Since Jorge signed with Ducati he has always been treated as an official rider, with an official bike, and at all times he they have been given the same development as the official riders. They have always kept their promises and I am sure they will continue to do so out of respect for the championship, its riders and all the Ducati fans”, explains Valera.

Beyond the gentlemen’s agreements, very respectable, but with little legal value, Ducati must respond to the contract that makes Pramac its reference satellite team, with the commitments contained in that document, in terms of human resources and prototype development .

“There are contracts that provide for this, and like it or not this always generates trust and tranquility. This is why we have been so calm in all these years. Pramac is a great team with the support of Ducati, and this was the key to understanding Jorge’s results”, continues the intermediary, who obviously hopes that Martín wins the World Championship.

If he doesn’t, it will be because of his own shortcomings. “Last year we had the support of Ducati at all times, and if we didn’t win the World Championship it was probably due to the lack of experience in the final races, with the title in the balance. Now Jorge is better prepared for this type of situations and I am sure that if Ducati maintains the agreement stipulated in the contract, Martin will have the tools and the opportunity to fight for the World Championship”, confides Valera.