The 2024 driver market is in a very hot moment, some situations are already defined while others are still nebulous. One of the great protagonists of this waltz of saddles is Marco Bezzecchi, torn between his heart and…the official bike. The rider from Viserba has the option of continuing with the Mooney VR46 team, where he has found a team that defines a family, or taking the step and getting on the factory Desmosedici wearing the Pramac team colors.

As much as many riders would like to be in his place, Bez’s choice is far from simple and on Thursday’s Austrian Grand Prix he declared that Barcelona will have a clear idea of ​​his future. The Pramac team saddle, currently occupied by Johann Zarco, would remain free because the Frenchman is defining the details of the agreement with LCR (read more here). But what is Bezzecchi’s will?

Who else could answer this dilemma if not Valentino Rossi? Present at the Red Bull Ring as a special observer, the Mooney VR46 team boss spoke to the Sky Sport microphones about the future of his riders. Marco Bazzecchi and Luca Marini run in his team, whose extension of the agreement shouldn’t be a thorny issue, on the contrary. At the end of a disastrous Sprint for the two VR46 standard bearers, who ended up innocently on the ground for the two accidents, Rossi offers some details of the negotiations.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“They have been very intense days, we have been with a lot Bez”, says Valentino with reference to the future of Bezzecchi, a key man on the market. “Our goal is to continue with both riders for 2024, both Luca and Marco. We’ve already talked to both of them and I think there’s a good chance.” The Doctor he is optimistic about the possibility of maintaining continuity with his team, thanks to the resources he can provide to his riders.

However, Rossi had to put the pros and cons on the plate. If the positive aspects are those of working in a familiar environment that makes him feel at ease, the negative ones concern the bike. Yes, because Bezzecchi has never hidden his dream of aspiring to an official saddle, but he can only achieve this by going to Pramac. As Valentino states, in all probability Mooney VR46 will not have the factory Desmosedicis next year: “Unfortunately, we will almost certainly not have the factory bike, because the second two factory bikes were given to Pramac. But talking to Bez I felt like pushing a little, because the support we can give him in our team is very good”.

Official bike or not, Bezzecchi is third in the championship and has the possibility of fighting for the world championship or in any case for the top positions. According to Rossi, this is an indication of the bike’s competitiveness, which while not the updated factory one, is very good and the team is top-level. This could tip Bez’s choice towards the “more emotional” side of the balance: “Even if we don’t have the factory bike, we have a good one like Ducati gave us this year. We can do well, because Bez gets on well with us, we have created a very positive team for him, top level, in my opinion. You know, you change teams, you go to another fort, but you have to start all over again, you don’t know if your crew chief is coming. There are pros and cons. So I felt like pushing because I think Bez can win with us”, concludes Valentino.