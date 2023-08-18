MotoGP Austria: Bezzecchi sets a record, then Valentino Rossi takes him to the pits

First the story, then the legend. Curious those five minutes that saw Marco as the protagonist Bezzecchi on the Red Bull Ring circuit during the MotoGP tests of the Austrian GP. In fact, the rider from Romagna obtained the track record, lapping in 1:28.533 and snatching the pass for tomorrow’s Q2, and after a few moments he was left on his feet. His Ducati of the Mooney VR46 team has in fact run out of fuel, forcing the Bez to park the GP22 on the grass.

Curiously, Valentino was right there Reds, who reached the Red Bull Ring today to see the boys of his Academy up close. The nine-time world champion thus gave Bezzecchi a lift, bringing him back to the pits, in what is already a cult scene of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Perfect timing! 👌 When you run out of fuel but luckily the boss @ValeYellow46 is right there to pick you up! 😎#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/nAMtUH58wn — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 18, 2023

Bezzecchi’s words

“It was a beautiful day, I’m happy. We were a bit lucky towards the end, because when I went in to do the first time attack we made a small mistake on the bike. The dashboard read ‘Problem’ and I didn’t understand what was wrong, so I lost two laps. When I got back we only had time to do one tyre, and I was also stranded. Luckily everything went smoothly, I felt good, the guys did great“, commented a Sky Sports MotoGP. “We have improved since this morning and I was able to go fast with the average. The thing that made the difference for me was putting the hard in front, because in braking I have a type of riding that I always suffer a lot with the soft and medium, while with the hard I was able to brake immediately harder, and step I improved”.

The chat with Rossi

The Romagnolo, returning to the pits with his mentor, revealed a nice anecdote: “Going back to the garage we chatted, I asked him if he had seen two or three things. I was wondering if time was enough, he told me that I was before and therefore that was enough. We made a mistake, we hadn’t counted on staying stranded. When I ran out of gas I told myself to go as far as possible, so then they would have traveled less distance to pick me up. Then when I climbed over the guard rail and saw Valentino I said: ‘Ok, I’ll stop here’“.