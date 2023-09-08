“Look at how this heart of mine screams, how are you”, sings Cesare Cremonini in his now famous “46”, a song dedicated to Valentino Rossi and which perfectly describes the emotion that the fans of the nine-time world champion felt yesterday making Tavullia a “yellow river”. In fact, in the main square, the ceremony of handing over the keys to the city to the Doctor was finally held, an event that should have taken place last May but was then postponed due to the heavy rains that had devastated the area.

Big party for Valentino on the Thursday evening of the San Marino Grand Prix, with people flocking from every corner of the world to cheer on their beloved champion. That heart that the fans made feel throughout the event, which lasted two hours and hosted by Guido Meda, Mauro Sanchini and Vera Spadini, the voices of the Sky world championship. More than an event, it was a story told on a stage: in fact, there was a path that led to the delivery of the keys, made up of chapters that retraced the Doctor’s entire career and exploits.

Celebratory helmets, the most iconic duels, rivalries, joys and sorrows. 26 years of career enclosed in a key, the one that the mayor of Tavullia Francesca Paolucci delivered by declaring: “Tavullia is proud to have a citizen like you, you have made us known all over the world”. 26 years of career told with a smile and with that light-hearted way that characterizes Valentino Rossi, able to remember even the difficult moments with that lightness that led him to become the idol of so many people all over the world.

Graziano Rossi, Aldo Drudi, Alessio “Uccio” Salucci…the figures who introduced and accompanied him throughout his career were there. There was also a speech by Cesare Cremonini. Valentino Rossi has also reached the heart of music. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM, and Giovanni Copioli, President of the FMI, were exceptional spectators as well as Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI who wanted to be present, recalling how important his contribution was for the sports in general.

“Thank you on behalf of all Italian sport,” said Malagò. “I can’t give the keys to the city, but I’m making a proposal in view of the Olympics in a few months. You are one of the most loved sportsmen of all sports, come one or two evenings to Casa Italia. You will be the ambassador and all the athletes will go crazy just seeing you. For me it will be an extraordinary experience, you choose the races you want to see and the athletes who want to do well in front of you will want to follow your example. I say it sincerely, if we are universally recognized as among the greatest in sport, it is also thanks to you!”.

Past, present and future. Valentino Rossi leaves his legacy and, while slowly building his second life as a rider on four wheels (with his Francesca Sofia Novello at his side and from the little Giulietta, a small personal great world championship), he accompanies the young talents towards the MotoGP: his VR46 Academy was also paying homage to the Doctor, with Andrea Migno, Celestino Vietti, Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

Tavullia Vale Photo by: Luca Gorini

Valentino looks beyond, but doesn’t forget where he comes from: this is how yesterday he received the keys to the city, built in titanium. “I’m really happy. Thank you!”, he stated. “I was just wondering what the benefit of having the key was! Now I can open and close the walls, so if you want to enter you have to ask me! Thanks to my fans who have supported me throughout my career all over the world. It was nice to get to even very distant tracks in the world and have all this support. Not to mention Misano and Mugello. Having this support was a crazy emotion. Thank you all, see you soon!”

Francesca Paolucci, Mayor of Tavullia, declared: “Thanks to everyone, the first thing I thought of before getting on was a sentence from Vale. ‘Think if I hadn’t tried’. I’m excited and also moved, we meet from time to time, but in front of all these people it’s different. I wonder if you are sometimes aware of what you have created. I am really very happy. Institutionally, the City Council offers the keys to the city. It is an acknowledgment that the city feels it deserves. The reason is evident from the tens of thousands of people who are here, Tavullia is known all over the world. Wherever you go in the world, you find someone with a size 46. You made us known all over the world. We have commissioned a key inside a chest from a leading company in this sector. It’s titanium, a material you know well. The key certainly has a symbolic value, it is the power to be able to open and close the doors on the fortified walls of the city. We feel we can give you because you have always brought positivity, optimism and great values ​​especially in sport. You are a legend and for us it is a great pride, Tavullia is proud to have a citizen like you, to have her by our side in both ordinary and extraordinary things. We can never show you enough pride, but we try.”