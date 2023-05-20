Find a space in your home library, because Nico Cereghini’s latest book is a must-have for anyone who professes to be a MotoGP enthusiast. And before putting it away on a shelf, this agile little volume from the “Gli Assi” series, published by Giorgio Nada, will risk being handled over and over again. Because “Valentino Rossi – The important thing is to have fun” is not “only” to be read, but it is also to be… savoured. It can be drunk in a single sip, but it would be like not being able to appreciate the best aged wine with all its aftertastes and aromas.

Nico Cereghini has found a narrative key that is worth much more than the 19 euros the book costs. Anyone who follows the world of two wheels knows the Lombard journalist who was one of the most recognizable and popular faces on TV, but perhaps few know that the columnist has always cultivated a passion for humorous drawing as well.

Cereghini’s book on Valentino Rossi

Being an appreciated information professional does not mean knowing how to enter the difficult world of satire with a particularly “pointed” pencil stroke. With the forty tables, Nico probes the career of the “Doctor” with alleged lightness, touching all the points, even the thorniest ones, of the rise of the champion from Tavullia until his retirement.

Cereghini, seated at the drawing table, is as if he were at Valentino’s side: with biting caricatures he makes fun of the Marches, but his victims are above all Rossi’s opponents, those who “…enjoyed my drifts up close”. Obviously from behind.

And the explosive mixture of this book, which we also recommend to fans of Biaggi, Capirossi and… Marquez, is made up of fulminant cartoons that are accompanied by as many written chapters that mitigate the broadsides of a story that runs through the incredible story of the champion, with many triumphs but also some falls.

Stroke of pencil and pen are linked in a light-hearted game that, smiling, brings out many truths. The preface by Carlo Pernat could not be missing, which acts as a detonator to a story that could reopen old discussions and controversies between different factions. “Without many handfuls” as claimed by the inhabitants of Romagna, today submerged by the interminable flood.

Nico Cereghini

“Valentino Rossi – The important thing is to have fun”

George Nada Publisher

194 pages with 40 color plates

Price: 19 euros