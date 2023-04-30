This had been in the air for some time now, but this morning it was put on paper in Jerez de la Frontera, with the signing of a multi-year agreement that will make Valentino Rossi a Yamaha brand ambassador.

The bond between the rider from Tavullia and the Iwata-based company doesn’t need too many introductions, because together they won four world titles in MotoGP (2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009), topped off with 56 victories and 142 podiums. Results that seemed impossible when the “Doctor” in 2004 decided to leave Honda to switch to his historical rivals, leaving his mark immediately, with a sensational victory on his debut in the South African Grand Prix, in Welkom.

Ever since his retirement, which took place at the end of the 2021 season still within the ranks of Yamaha, Valentino has never hidden his desire to continue riding the Japanese brand’s bikes in his training and in his free time, as well as continuing to represent him as ambassador. From today all this has become reality.

“Certainly this agreement between me and Yamaha gives a great emotion. We have worked together for many years in the past, so it seems natural to me. After my retirement from MotoGP, I continued to train and ride bikes. I always thought of continuing to race, in one form or another,” commented Valentino.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Ambassador Photo by: Yamaha

“During my MotoGP career I rode Yamaha bikes as part of my contract. But even after my retirement, I continued to use Yamaha bikes because I like it. I am happy that the agreement has been signed and that Yamaha and I can work together in this new arrangement,” he added.

Tetsuo Ono, general manager of Yamaha’s motorsport division was also very satisfied: “First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Valentino for the continuation of our collaboration. Yamaha is very proud to have Valentino as a brand ambassador, perhaps again more because the desire to become one was born of himself. Having the seal of approval of a nine-time world champion is the best recommendation one can receive as a motorcycle brand. It is a testament to Yamaha’s product quality and corporate culture “.

At the moment there is no mention of the VR46 Racing Team, Rossi’s team, which today has Ducati bikes and is achieving important results: after the first three races, Marco Bezzecchi was in fact leading the World Championship. In the past, however, there has been talk on several occasions of a possible passage of the team to Yamaha, even if it will hardly be possible to materialize in 2024, given that there is already a contract in place with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer for next season. In any case, it won’t be an easy decision for the future, given the excellent performance guaranteed by the Ducatis.