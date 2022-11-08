It was eight hours of intense work for all those that characterized the day of the collective tests in Valencia of the MotoGP, which shut down the engines for the 2022 season, but in fact has already kicked off the next one, with many shirt changes and technical innovations.

The favorable trend for Ducati continued today and it is no coincidence that in front of everyone there are the two bikes with which the official riders ended the season, now in the Mooney VR46 box, which allowed Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi to close with the first and third time.

Marini came close to breaking the 1’30 “wall with a time of 1’30” 032. In addition to having delighted with a truly author’s stubble at the end of one of his last runs, Bezzecchi was not far behind, today at his first outing on the GP22, because he finished 230 thousandths of a second from his neighbor in the box.

Maverick Vinales slipped between the two Desmosedici GP22s, who with his 89 laps was among the most active of the day, setting a time of 1’30 “257. his RS-GP, including a new swingarm, but he has also started working with Manuel Cazeaux, the new technical boss with whom he had already shared the garage at the time of Suzuki.

In the top positions, however, there are three motorcycles from the Noale manufacturer. If it is not surprising to see Aleix Espargaro fifth, who at the end of the day said he was very satisfied with the new swingarm, the real surprise was Miguel Oliveira, who immediately established a great feeling with the RNF Racing RS-GP. The Portuguese in fact finished fourth with an excellent 1’30 “367.

The competitiveness achieved by the GP22s is also confirmed by the sixth time of Fabio Di Giannantonio, who in his last run managed to print a very good 1’30 “483. Seventh time instead for Brad Binder, who completed an intense program of development on the KTM, also trying a new aerodynamic look that in practice goes back to the concept of the step on the fairing launched by Aprilia.

The South African also had a small problem during the afternoon, when the rear fender on his RC16 was damaged, tearing the rear tire. The curious thing is that a little later the same thing also happened to the newcomer Jack Miller, author of 70 laps on his first contact with the Austrian bike with a best of 1’30 “787, which placed him in 17 ° position.

We now come to the Ducati 2023, which all settled between the eighth and the 12th position. The most relevant novelty was probably the one that could not be seen, namely the engine. Jorge Martin, who finished eighth in 1’30 “576, spoke enthusiastically, saying it reduces spinning and definitely improves traction.

A couple of aerodynamic suits were also tried on. A different one as regards the shape of the windshield, which according to the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, today 12th, has improved the handling, but gives more air to the driver. The other, on the other hand, was different in the lower part of the fairing, where an Aprilia-style step appeared and the pipe that had characterized the Desmosedici GP for some time disappeared.

Enea Bastianini’s first day as an official driver was positive, even though the Rimini rider was also the only rider to finish wheels in the air with a crash at turn 6. “Bestia” put together 54 laps, completing his entire racing program. I work with a best of 1’30 “592, which earned him the tenth position behind Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.

The Iwata manufacturer had brought a lot of material to test, to the point that between him and Franco Morbidelli, at the end 14th, they had seven bikes to test. The vice-world champion tried the new frame, different aerodynamic specifications and the new engine made with the collaboration of Luca Marmorini, but it must be said that he seemed rather perplexed at the end of the day, not hiding that he would have expected more. . And it certainly can’t be said that he didn’t put in effort, because he completed 92 laps, with a time of 1’30 “578.

If Quartararo seemed perplexed, Marc Marquez probably went even further. In fact, it is necessary to go down to 13th position to find the eight-time world champion, who today had two different versions of the RC213V 2023 in his garage. that with this basis it is unthinkable to fight for the World Cup, adding however to be sure that in Japan they will work hard to present themselves in better conditions in February.

Obviously, there was also great anticipation for Joan Mir and Alex Rins’ debut on the Honda. For both of them, after a career in MotoGP that passed entirely to Suzuki, it was also their debut on a V4, so it’s normal that it took them a while to measure. The Majorcan, however, did not do too badly either: if on the one hand he is only 18th, it is equally true that he finished only a couple of tenths from Marquez. Rins, on the other hand, was slightly more clumsy, 21st at 1 “1.

Today was also the day of the official debut of the GasGas brand in MotoGP, even if in fact we are talking about two rebranded KTMs. Pol Espargaro seemed quite satisfied with his return on the RC16, especially for the feeling he found. At the end of the day he finished 16th, but only seven tenths behind the top and behind another brother of art like Alex Marquez, who in turn was smiling after his first outing on the Ducati of Gresini Racing.

Absolute debut in MotoGP for the Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez: 83 laps for the Spaniard, who closes the group with the 22nd time, followed only by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, who in the morning had shakedown the two 2023 bikes for Bagnaia and Bastianini.

