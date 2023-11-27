Just over 24 hours have passed since Pecco Bagnaia won his second consecutive MotoGP world title, but the Ducati rider won’t be able to rest on his laurels for too long because from tomorrow it will already be time to start thinking about 2024. In fact, Valencia will stage the first collective test in view of next season.

A test that was filled with fascination thanks to the truly heated driver market that has characterized the last few weeks. And it is inevitable that eyes will be focused above all on Marc Marquez, who will ride the Gresini Racing Ducati for the first time, but above all for the first time since he landed on the MotoGP planet he will not be riding a Honda and will not wear the colors Repsol.

Many are ready to bet that the eight-time world champion will immediately make sparks astride the best bike on the grid, which he will have available in the 2023 version, while he is much more cautious, given that he has had several seasons to forget with a Honda below expectations. Tomorrow, however, we will begin to have the first answers.

The #93, however, will not be the only novelty in Ducati orbit, because in Prima Pramac Racing, alongside the reigning vice-champion Jorge Martin, another rider arrives in search of redemption, namely Franco Morbidelli. The Roman transplanted to Tavullia has just returned from two disappointing years aboard the Yamaha and with the Desmosedici GP in the factory version of Paolo Campinoti’s team he hopes to be able to return to what was vice-world champion in 2020.

The latest news on the Ducati chessboard concerns the change of colors of Fabio Di Giannantonio: the Roman rider seemed to be ousted from the grid after Marquez “stole” his place at Gresini Racing, but then with his great season finale, with a lot after his victory in Qatar, he earned a signature with the Mooney VR46, which will field him in place of the departing Marini.

Photo by: German Garcia Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

For two who arrive in Ducati, there are two who instead leave and both do so in the direction of Honda. The surprise is without a shadow of a doubt Luca Marini, who was chosen by the Japanese company as Marquez’s heir, focusing on his technical abilities, in the hope that they can help bring the RC213V back to the level of the best bikes of the lot, also making the most of concessions. In the LCR team instead there will be Johann Zarco, who returns to Lucio Cecchinello’s structure, with which he had already played some races in 2019 to replace the injured Takaaki Nakagami.

Among the most anticipated news, we cannot fail to mention the debut in the premier class of the new rising star of motorcycling, the reigning Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta. The rider from Mazarron is already indicated as a sure star of the future of MotoGP and it will be very curious to see him struggling with the GasGas Tech3 KTM, which should be in the factory version like the RC16s of the official team. In Moto3 he won on his debut starting from the pitlane, so who knows whether he might surprise straight away tomorrow too.

Among those who change shirts we cannot fail to mention Alex Rins, even if he is probably the one on whom there are least expectations, because he has not yet recovered 100% from the fracture of the tibia and fibula suffered in the Mugello Sprint, which cost him several absence matches. The Spaniard skips the “barricade”, because he moves from Honda to Yamaha, and it will certainly be interesting for the Iwata company to also hear the feedback from someone who until last year won with another four-cylinder in-line engine like that of Suzuki . And for Fabio Quartararo it could be invaluable help in developing the M1, being able to count on aid from concessions in this case too.

The situation at Aprilia is complicated, after RNF Racing was ousted from the World Championship for “Repeated infringements of the Participation Agreement which have an effect on the public image of MotoGP”. The Noale company is looking for a new satellite team, which it seems to have identified in the Americans of Trackhouse Racing. In the meantime, however, it will guarantee Raul Fernandez the possibility of taking to the track with the Test Team’s RS-GP, while it will not be a problem for Miguel Oliveira, struggling with the fractured shoulder blade suffered in Qatar. Both, in fact, are under contract directly with the brand for next year.

Obviously we won’t just talk about riders, but also about technique, because historically the Valencia test is the one where we begin to see the foundations of the following year’s bikes, because it is a great opportunity to collect data and direct development during the winter break. It is therefore a safe bet that photographers will be able to indulge themselves in search of new frames and aerodynamic solutions, even if the juiciest things will probably be under the fairings, because the first thing to define is the heart of the prototype, i.e. the engine.

The drivers will have the Ricardo Tormo Circuit at their disposal for seven hours, from 10am to 5pm, and we will offer you a live broadcast with texts and photos that will start at 9.30am, but also instant comments from the protagonists. So, if you want to know everything there is to know about the Valencia tests, stay with us.