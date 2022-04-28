On the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Commission set the lines for the 2023 MotoGP season, and this time around, testing is at the heart of the changes. Given the high number of races on the calendar, Dorna and IRTA, in agreement with Michelin, have decided to reduce some test days within the season, from three to two.

Valencia is also back as the theater of the end-of-season tests. In fact, last year, after the final race of the championship, the MotoGP moved to Jerez to carry out the usual two days of preparation tests for the following season. Starting from this year, 2023 of the premier class will begin in Valencia, which will close in 2022. We therefore return to what we had seen until 2019.

However, the winter program does not change: there will be the usual three days of shakedown dedicated to test drivers and rookies, which will be followed by three days of official tests with all the starting drivers present. There will also be the second part of the test, the two-day part that precedes the start of the season by a few days.

The biggest variation will be found during the current season: from three to two one-day test sessions that will take place on the Monday or Tuesday after the grand prix. The dates and circuits will be established by the teams together with Dorna and IRTA. Three test sessions are scheduled this year, the first in Jerez next Monday, the second in Barcelona and the third in Misano, both after the race weekend.

MotoGP is also committed to the environment: the decision of the Grand Prix Commission also confirms the obligation for all classes to use a fuel with a minimum of 40% of non-fossil origin starting from 2024. This percentage will increase to 100 % starting from 2027.