Sprint Valencia, Bezzecchi finishes in 7th place

Marco Bezzecchi crosses the finish line of the last Sprint of the year in seventh place after a race in the peloton. Starting from the seventh spot on the grid and producing an excellent sprint at the start, the Bez he is always in the wake of the strongest and with yesterday’s points he has risen to 329 in the general, where he is already sure of third place.

The Sprint went decidedly worse for Luca Marini: on the other hand, starting from the 17th spot on the grid, the race was already uphill. The #10, in the last Sprint with the Mooney team, attempts a comeback on the group in front of him after a truly complicated start to the weekend, but finishes only 14th at the finish line.

Bezzecchi’s words

“A strange race, but I still remain convinced of my choice of medium/medium tyres. Yesterday the air temperature was colder than Friday and I didn’t find it hard. I lost a little bit when braking but, in general, the driving sensations were better. I started well, I tried to stay in the group. I overtook Fabio (Quartararo, ed.) and at that moment I was sure I could even overtake Pecco (Bagnaia, ed.) and close the gap on those in front. Then Fabio fell right in front of me and I lost contact. I made some mistakes and in the final I wasn’t as competitive anymore“.

Marini’s words

“This weekend I struggled from the start. I wasn’t able to be fast and competitive, which is why I decided to take advantage of the Sprint from a GP perspective to be able to possibly try changes in the warm up as well. In this regard, I chose hard and medium as compounds. After a race, in which you pushed for 13 laps, you certainly have more data to compare to understand the real limit of the bike. Tomorrow it will be crucial to start well, yesterday Quartararo demonstrated that you can make a difference in this aspect even if you start from behind“.