What is the MotoGP ranking a Valencia? Who won the race on the Circuit Ricardo Tormotheater of the 20to (and last) proof of MotoGP Championship 2022?
The race in Spanish territory was won by Suzuki of Alex Rinsbut the real triumph, already written, but still exciting, was that of the Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia in Valencia, with an advantage of 17 points over the French Fabio Quartararo – thirteen years have passed since the victory of another Italian, Valentino Rossi.
The compatriot Enea Bastianini managed to conquer the third step of the podium, with 219 points – beating the Spaniard Aleix Espargaror.
MOTOGP, VALENCIA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 20th race of the 2022 season in Valencia:
1) Alex Rins (Suzuki)
2) Brad Binder (KTM)
3) Jorge Martin (Ducati)
MotoGP Valencia 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|27
|0: 41: 22.250
|2
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|27
|0.396
|3
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|27
|1.059
|4
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|27
|1,911
|5
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|27
|7,122
|6
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|27
|7,735
|7
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|27
|8,524
|8
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|27
|12,038
|9
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|27
|14,441
|10
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|27
|14,676
|11
|72
|Mauro Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|27
|17,655
|12
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|27
|24,870
|13
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|27
|26,546
|14
|30
|Takaaki Nagakami
|Honda
|27
|26,610
|15
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|27
|31,819
|16
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|27
|88,870
|17
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|26
|1 Lap
|18
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|23
|4 Laps
|Withdrawn
|19
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|16
|11 Laps
|Withdrawn
|2o
|41
|Aleix Espargarò
|Aprilia
|4
|23 Laps
|Withdrawn
