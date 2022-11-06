What is the MotoGP ranking a Valencia? Who won the race on the Circuit Ricardo Tormotheater of the 20to (and last) proof of MotoGP Championship 2022?

The race in Spanish territory was won by Suzuki of Alex Rinsbut the real triumph, already written, but still exciting, was that of the Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia in Valencia, with an advantage of 17 points over the French Fabio Quartararo – thirteen years have passed since the victory of another Italian, Valentino Rossi.

Francesco Bagnaia, in Valencia, celebrates the victory of the 2022 MotoGP World Title

The compatriot Enea Bastianini managed to conquer the third step of the podium, with 219 points – beating the Spaniard Aleix Espargaror.

MOTOGP, VALENCIA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 20th race of the 2022 season in Valencia:

1) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2) Brad Binder (KTM)

3) Jorge Martin (Ducati)

MotoGP Valencia 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 27 0: 41: 22.250 2 33 Brad Binder KTM 27 0.396 3 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 27 1.059 4 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 1,911 5 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 27 7,122 6 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 27 7,735 7 10 Luca Marini Ducati 27 8,524 8 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 27 12,038 9 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 27 14,441 10 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 27 14,676 11 72 Mauro Bezzecchi Ducati 27 17,655 12 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 27 24,870 13 87 Remy Gardner KTM 27 26,546 14 30 Takaaki Nagakami Honda 27 26,610 15 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 31,819 16 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 27 88,870 17 73 Alex Marquez Honda 26 1 Lap 18 43 Jack Miller Ducati 23 4 Laps Withdrawn 19 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 16 11 Laps Withdrawn 2o 41 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 4 23 Laps Withdrawn Race classification, order of arrival GP in Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo

If you have read the results and the standings of the MotoGP stage in Valencia 2022 I suggest you also read these links below …

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK