If he finished third in the Sachsenring, a circuit that has never made any secret of considering difficult and unsuitable for its characteristics, at Assen Fabio Quartararo can certainly aim to conquer one of the two highest steps of the podium. The 4.5 kilometers of the Dutch track in recent years have been the scene of very convincing performances for the French Yamaha rider, who with a second place in Moto2 at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2018 he had convinced the leaders of the Yamaha Petronas team to bet on his talent for the next MotoGP season. The 22 year old from Nice had climbed to the second step of the podium in Assen also in 2015, the year of his Moto3 debut.

In 2019, a third place, while in 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that canceled the event, he failed in an attempt to improve his performance on the track he loves so much. “In MotoGP it is essential to have speed and consistency in performance and this year we have both – said the Yamaha rider from Nice on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix -. To finish third at the Sachsenring was a good result, considering all the effort we made in the days before the race. The podium can only give us hope for the next races, starting with Assen, which is one of my favorite tracks and fits very well with the technical characteristics of the M1. I can’t wait to get on track, I wish it were already Friday “.