According to Manel Arroyo, General Manager of the company that owns the rights of the championship, in his statements to Motorsport.com, the idea is to analyze all the data that this first season has provided and, according to these, to restart the resumed in view of 2023.

“We want to analyze all the information in order to make the best possible decisions. If we need to make some changes, we will do it, ”Arroyo said this Friday directly from his office in the Jerez circuit paddock.

Despite the freedom of movement that the Mediapro team (the production chosen for the project) has had at all times, resuming the first season consisting of eight episodes, there are some aspects of the launch that have brought with them some perplexities.

For example, the fact that most of the protagonists speak in Italian or Spanish, or the moment of launch. In this sense, “MotoGP Unlimited” came out on March 14 with the championship already underway and after more than a month of promotion.

Another aspect that Dorna wants to exploit are the possibilities of expanding the series, in other destinations where Amazon is not available. “What we don’t want is to rush. We are very satisfied with the product that has come out, but there are always aspects that can be improved ”, Arroyo points out.