Valentino Rossi’s team has been present in the MotoGP paddock for almost a decade, having started in Moto3 in 2014 before expanding into Moto2 in 2017. In 2022, VR46 closed teams in the two preparatory classes to move to MotoGP as a satellite team of Ducati, fielding Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Despite Pramac’s offer to ride an official bike next year, Bez chose to stay with VR46, and Marini renewed for 2024. VR46 team director Alessio “Uccio” Salucci told Autosport/Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview given last weekend at Misano that he hopes his work with Bezzecchi ends for 2025 and he moves to a factory team.

“I didn’t want a year or a plus one,” he said Uccio when asked if signing Bezzecchi for 2024 only was part of a plan to secure him a move to the factory team in 2025. Some within the team pushed me to do so, but I didn’t want to. I said I only wanted one year because I hope that at the end of next year Bezzecchi moves to the official team and I hope to Ducati. At the end of next year, a lot of contracts will expire and maybe he has a lot of situations. I hope he continues with Ducati, because for me it is the right bike for him. But my work with Marco, I hope, will stop at the end of next year.”

Asked whether VR46 will remain for its own riders only or whether it will be open to signing someone from other parts of the grid, Salucci agreed and noted that the list of Academy members ready to make the step up to MotoGP in 2025 is not great. “We are open, because we don’t have any Academy riders ready for MotoGP,” he added. “We have Celestino Vietti, the Academy has some new, but very young drivers.”

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“At the moment the Academy is working to find young Italian drivers and we are close to opening the doors of the Academy to two young drivers. But very young, like 13 or 14 years old. So, they are not ready for Moto3 yet. We have to work with them for a couple of years. We definitely need to open our doors as a MotoGP team to other riders,” he continues Uccio.

VR46 will remain with Ducati for 2024, but there have been rumors of a possible move to Yamaha for the following season. Salucci said the team is under no obligation to continue working with Ducati, but that the Italian brand is his preference. “Definitely my preference now is to stay with Ducati,” said Salucci. “But the only advantage of the independent team is the possibility to decide on the bike. It’s a big advantage. If Yamaha, Aprilia, KTM want to come with us, and the bike is good, for sure we are still open to deciding. Now the priority is to stay with Ducati, but you never know in this world.”

Next year the VR46 will not have a factory bike, although Alessio Salucci explained that this is due to the fact that Ducati does not have enough time to build a fifth factory bike for 2025, given that Bezzecchi’s contract was signed in The end of August.