“Nobody wants to be Robin”, sings Cesare Cremonini in one of his famous songs. Instead, there is someone who wanted the role of “Robin”. And he always played it with his head held high. Alessio Salucci, much more simply “Uccio”, was Valentino Rossi’s right-hand man, his shadow, his “guardian angel” throughout his career.

Today that “Robin” tells a story of his own: manager of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, Uccio collects the very important legacy of the Doctorwho in his new life watches the growth of his project, also carried forward by his trusted friend. The past, the choices of the heart… Friendship is the common thread of the path of Ucciowho told Motorsport.com this way.

Last year Marco chose to stay with the VR46 team. This year he decided to make the jump to a factory team. Can having solved the future help him to have a free mind and focus on growth?

“Last year we were consistent, both us and him, who chose us preferring us to another satellite team. We are here to bring the Academy riders to the official teams, but also to win, because we are here to have good seasons and give those who invest in this project some emotions. Now he has received an offer from a real factory team, I am happy for him and I think he made the right choice”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What will you miss most about Marco?

“I will miss him so much! I have known Marco since he was little, I will miss his love for the project. There are not many riders who become attached and we will miss him in the morning when he arrives laughing and joking. Maybe the team will miss him more because I see him at home! Then I told him that no matter what, we will still be here. We must not forget that outside of racing there is a normal life, I am very fond of him”.

Regardless of the riders, in these years we have seen a growth of the team not only in technical terms. It seems that you are bringing back to the team what you and Valentino were for many years…

“I think that’s exactly how it is. But we don’t do it on purpose, we are just like that. If we wanted to become managers, we would lose our way. We are not capable of doing anything other than what we are doing now, that is, always putting the riders at the center of attention. Too much at times, I realize. But if I want to do like the others, we cause damage like hail! We don’t do racing for business, even if the game has to stay on track. But we do these things for passion, nobody asked Valentino to create the team”.

When Valentino had the idea of ​​creating the Academy ten years ago, could you have ever imagined that you would arrive here and also fight for the title last year with Bezzecchi?

“We never expected it, if I told you I expected it I’d be stupid. We knew we had guys who could go fast, we knew we had a lot of experience to put at their disposal thanks to Vale. But from there to thinking about playing for the world championship or having official riders in MotoGP… We’re very pleased and we hope the guys are happy”.

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR26 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

You are a very emotional person who looks at the human side, going beyond talent and technique. The separation from Marco will surely have had an impact, as well as that of Luca Marini last year. But you have already experienced an important separation a few years ago, Vale’s retirement…

“Now I don’t want to write ‘the heart book’, but when Vale stopped racing it was very emotional. He then gave me some time to decide whether to continue with him and move to cars or carry on with this project, I took my time to think about it. But I told him I wanted to continue here, because we were doing something beautiful, an instinctive decision just like I am. Then 2022 was tough, plus he was missing, while I have always raced with him! But then you see all this that we have done and it fills your heart. We have managed to manage it well, especially on a friendship level, so we have seen each other even more than before. Then I see how involved he is in this project, I like it and if I could go back I would make this choice again. As for the drivers, we have to take the step. The project is to make them win here, my goal has been achieved. Then maybe from the outside it seems like there is a gap, but off the tracks I see them every day. The relationship continues”.

Alessio “Uccio” Salucci Photo by: Media VR46

Returning to your choice: the fact of staying in MotoGP with this project and following the guys from the Academy, how much growth has it represented for you? You arrived together with Vale when you were two kids, you grew up together and you were his “guardian angel”. Now you are Uccio even without Valentino. Do you see it as a sort of revenge and response to your detractors?

“When Vale and I arrived here in this paddock we were two runaways from home, that’s for sure (laughs, ed.)! We tried the adventure and it went quite well! The rematch? No, I never thought about this. If I had to think about those who spoke badly of me, at 20 I should have hung myself! They always massacred me far and wide. Then luckily you grow up… My father always tells me that when you look at yourself in the mirror and go to sleep peacefully, you’ve done your job! I never thought about this, I felt I could give a lot to this project, which I started in 2014 and to continue it. Now I’m happy that many people stop me and I’m no longer Vale’s friend, but I’m the person in charge of the MotoGP project. But not because I don’t want to be Vale’s friend, but because even from the outside you can perceive the great work we’re doing”.

A bit like Cesare Cremonini’s song, “Nobody wants to be Robin”…

“The great Cesare! But in fact he told me that when he wrote it he was thinking of me! He told me that when he wrote two or three passages, I came to mind. So there is a bit of us in that song”.