For a long time he was simply “Uccio”, Valentino Rossi’s childhood friend, always within inches of the champion wherever he went. The fact is that the beginnings of the Italian champion date back to a period in which the role of assistant was not as widespread and professionalized as it is today, and many saw his indispensable right arm only as a faithful friend. Over time, however, Alessio Salucci has been able to reinvent his place in the MotoGP paddock, establishing himself silently.

At some point he may have grown weary of being reduced to the role of friend rather than assistant, even though he did a lot. He says he’s been through a lot of bad luck during the nine-time champion’s career, “and still is,” but he now knows how to get over it. “Unfortunately people have an important disease called envy and I learned to live with it from a very young age,” he explains to Motorsport.com.

“Perhaps we miscommunicated in communicating to people that I was his friend. Yes, I was his best friend, but I also worked for him. So why am I the friend and Miller has an assistant?” he asks. . “I drove the motorhome, initially I took care of the journalists, at home I followed all the notes… E [la gente] he said that Uccio didn’t do anything”.

“But honestly, I don’t care. For two years, it interested me. When you’re 23 or 24, you say ‘why do these have to massacre me?’. I’ve never hurt anyone. Then luckily, I passed quite quickly and now we are laughing and joking”.

However, this experience enriched him enormously. “Absurdly, he reassured me. Now I’m ready to [incassare] All! And now many compliment me on the team, so I’m happy,” he smiles proudly. “Let’s leave the haters alone, they make you laugh, here we work and get serious. We have 45 employees, including 20 families to support.”

Yes, the man whom everyone still calls Uccio now occupies a completely different position. After directing the VR46 Riders Academy for a long time (a position he left this year), he was entrusted with the management of the Valentino Rossi team. And it’s not a fake role, he’s an established boss, who wants to give the team his personal touch.

The team directors reach this role with each of his baggage, and in the imprint given by Uccio, Rossi is never far away. Life spent next to the champion has directly influenced the way he manages the team. “Thanks to Vale, I’ve been in factory teams for twenty years, so I’ve seen what Vale needed, what he didn’t have, and I’m trying to bring it to the team,” he explains passionately.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Thus, Uccio wanted to create a vast structure behind the garage, rather than putting a more common technical truck inside. A structure with offices and relaxation areas for the staff, where technical meetings take place with the necessary degree of privacy and where the mechanics can relax on a terrace made especially for them. “When the technical chief decides that they have ten free minutes, here they have armchairs, ashtrays and a fridge with water to relax in. This is theirs and you have no idea how happy they are”.

In this structure, everything is designed to facilitate interaction, based on the needs of each role. And the pilots are integrated, with their own office. “I have seen over the years that the driver, when he goes to his motorhome, must have nothing racing there. What he must have is a photo with his fiancée. The two areas, racing and personal, must be separated. Otherwise, they are always there to think and it’s not good, on the contrary it weighs you down”.

“In my opinion, a structure like this has an impact on the quality of the work. Thanks to Vale, I’ve done many years in MotoGP and I’ve seen how important it is to have vehicles for the races, trucks or something else, services for the mechanics and the riders. It’s really fundamental, they’re important investments, investments that don’t make much difference [a livello di spesa] but then they do a lot at work”, he explains. “It’s not a luxury, it’s a requirement. In my opinion, it should be normal.”

Even in hospitality, the Uccio method has brought about a great change, for good management without waste, but above all for the comfort of his team. “We serve it on the plate, no longer at the buffet. It made me angry that the mechanic who works so much, ate the pasta that was boiling there for an hour. In my opinion, when the mechanic arrives he must have his plate with something hot, what they like best. So we did this thing here, for the guests but a lot for the mechanics and all the staff.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Alessio Salucci Photo by: Media VR46

During our conversation, without paying attention to it, Uccio mechanically scribbles “46s” on a sheet of paper. And Rossi, what do you think of the touch put in place by his collaborator? “[Queste riflessioni] we shared them together and he always complimented me. He is happy because he too has thought of many things “, explains Uccio, who often reports to the big boss, who is always well informed about what is happening on the circuit.

“I have two meetings a week with him at home: one on Wednesday and one on Friday. I have to prepare him a package of stuff and explain everything to him. In day-to-day operations, I make the decisions, but he takes the most important ones. I like him. I have a brotherly relationship with him and I really like to confront each other and talk about what we do and don’t do. It really gives me pleasure”.

“It helps me because it gives me support, but Vale is scary, he has superfine intelligence. I think about something for three hours and he finds the problem in three minutes! [ride] He’s the manager, he has the vision, he’s really smart in life too.”

“I’m nobody’s boss. We’re here to try to make them work in the best possible way. In my opinion, this is a team manager”, resumes Uccio, with the sheet now blackened and one eye on his watch. Luca Marini discreetly got on the elliptical next to us: the session is approaching and it’s time to warm up. “When I see them under stress, it’s a cause of stress for me too!” smiles the director, sharing with his team the increased pace with a longer calendar and two races per weekend. “It’s the same for everyone so we must all be good at trying to support the boys as best as possible”.

“I feel rewarded when I arrive at the office in the morning in Tavullia, or here [su un circuito] and that I see the whole team smiling and working well”, he enthuses. But it is precisely the track that gives the verdict and, in this respect, Alessio Salucci has more than enough experience to compensate for the efforts and the criticisms. “I am very happy for Luke and Mark [Bezzecchi], who I’ve known for a long time. Luca, even, since he was in his mother’s belly, and Bez since he was 14 years old. When I see them like this, going strong and happy, the rest doesn’t matter to me.”