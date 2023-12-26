Marc Marquez's farewell to HRC has not only created earthquakes due to the extent of the transfer news, but has also upset the timing of the transfer market itself. Honda found itself forced to look for a rider although the 8-time world champion still had one year left on his contract and the choice fell on Luca Marini.

The driver from the Marche region, however, had already renewed his contract with the VR46 team also for 2024. At first it seemed like an option that was more imaginative than real, but instead the discussions with the Italian team and the Academy allowed Marini to dissolve the agreement and arrive in Japan, at the court of one of the most successful teams in the history of MotoGP.

Alessio “Uccio” Salucci, team director of VR46, explained how the negotiations took place to allow Marini to sign for Honda HRC.

“It was very easy to deal with Maro,” Salucci immediately said. “On a human level it was very nice, because I was very happy that he was going to Honda. For him, that was and is an incredible opportunity. And this also came thanks to our team.”

The objective of the Academy strongly supported by Valentino Rossi is not only to bring talented riders to MotoGP, but also to send them to the official teams. Marini has followed this path and Uccio has wasted no time in underlining this aspect which has made him and the entire structure he manages proud.

“Luca told me: 'I'm not leaving because I'm sick. No, I'm really happy here. Honda is an opportunity that has arrived thanks to you'. We must not forget that we created the Academy to bring riders to the official teams. So the objective has been achieved.”

“Marini in HRC… We must be happy. We don't make plans out of the blue. We make them and we try to do them in the best way because we believe in them, we believe in what we do. We work to do that”.

VR46 kept Marco Bezzecchi by renewing his contract for one year, although the Romagna native had the opportunity to move to Pramac and race with an official bike. Marini, however, went to an official team and this led the Academy to achieve its goal once again after having already done so with Francesco Bagnaia.

“We kept Bez, who didn't have an official bike, but Marini did. Apart from the timing, which created some problems with our partners, because not everyone understands the situations. We had to mediate, we did it and it was everything resolved. So I'm really happy for him and for our projects”, concluded Salucci.