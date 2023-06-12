“Our priority is to try to keep Marco in our team. If this can’t happen and Bezzecchi has to go to Pramac, which we don’t want, we would love to welcome Morbidelli. He is an Academy driver and I would love to have him here,” Alessio Salucci, alias Uccio, replied to Motorsport.com regarding the plans VR46 has in mind for when this season is over.

Morbidelli’s contract with Yamaha expires at the end of this season. Until now, claims had come from the offices of the Japanese marque that the driver would have until the summer to demonstrate that he deserved the extension of the agreement. In fact, on the Thursday of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Morbidelli’s answers to journalists who asked him about the prospects beyond 2023 denoted a certain optimism. “I have a lot of affection for Yamaha and for the team I’m with. I spent almost all of my MotoGP career here. Since I’ve been in the factory team, I haven’t gotten the results I hoped for, but I want to get them here. I think I deserve it, as well as the people in the team,” said the Roman driver.

This positivity has nothing to do with the irony and sarcasm shown bymorbido after Sunday’s race, who finished in tenth position right in front of his teammate Fabio Quartararo. “Do I really want to secure a place in Yamaha for another year?”, He replied to the Dorna cameras. “Talk to Lin,” he replied to the reporter in front of him, inviting him to speak with Jarvis, director of the Iwata House.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Until now, this positivity shown by Morbidelli was surprising, especially if we take into consideration that his results, despite having improved compared to the disastrous 2022, did not even deserve big celebrations. The best result of these first six races is the fourth place of Argentina, obtained both in the Sprint and in the long race. The seventh race on the calendar will take place next weekend in Germany and Morbidelli is 12th in the general standings, with 46 points. For a Yamaha factory rider, this position can only be considered bad, regardless of the fact that only eight points separate him from Quartararo, theoretically the star of the project.

If we take the current situation into consideration, it seems clear that the divorce between Morbidelli and Yamaha is imminent, if it hasn’t already happened. At this point, the options for the Moto2 world champion to remain in the MotoGP paddock are considerably reduced. The fact that VR46 is responsible for his representation could lead to thinking about a possible arrival in Valentino Rossi’s team, provided that a hole is created. Luca Marini already has his place secured and the only vacancy would arise if Bezzecchi moved to Pramac. However, this possibility is not a priority for the top management of VR46, who prefer to grow its structure before handing over to a competitor. This creates one more obstacle for Morbidelli, whose future in MotoGP looks increasingly complicated.