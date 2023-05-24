The MotoGP Italian Grand Prix is ​​approaching and Mugello will be a very important stage for the Mooney VR46, which arrives at the first of the two home rounds as leader of the classification reserved for the teams, but above all with Marco Bezzecchi who has only one point to recover on Pecco Bagnaia after the beautiful victory at Le Mans.

With this great start to the season, which saw him climb the top step of the podium twice in just five Grands Prix, the Rimini rider has become a special eye-catcher in terms of the drivers’ market. Today, in fact, he is making sparks on an “old” Ducati Desmosedici GP22, but Bez has amply demonstrated that he can aspire to the most important stages.

The future of Bezzecchi is precisely one of the topics covered in an interview that Alessio “Uccio” Salucci” granted to our colleagues at GPOne.comin which he spoke out loud about what his goal would be on this front.

“I’ve seen a lot of it in this sport, I’m not worried. I would expect Ducati to leave Marco for another year in our team. I would like it to give us the support to continue with him,” explained Uccio.

His fear is that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer could make him move to Pramac to get him some official material. An idea that doesn’t seem to be liked around Tavullia, where instead they would hope to get their hands on a factory version Desmosedici GP.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

“Our team works to ensure that our riders go to the factory one. The project was born for that, it wouldn’t be right for us or for him to keep a Bezzecchi for his entire career. But we don’t work for other satellite teams: if Ducati wanted to put him in Pramac, the idea wouldn’t drive me crazy.”

“We took Marco to the MotoGP when everyone told me I was crazy. Now that he’s going strong, I’d like to have some support. However, I want to underline that I only manage the VR46 team and others will take care of the Academy. It will be Bez who will then will have to speak to management.”

“I want to keep him in the team under conditions that are different from those he has today. Let me explain, now Marco has a salary and a technical package in line with those of a satellite team, it’s not right for him to continue like this”.

“I’ve already spoken to Dall’Igna a couple of times and I told him I’d like it if he stayed in VR46 with a factory bike and a direct contract with Ducati. Now I’ll take a step back and Bezzecchi’s manager, Gianluca Falcioni, will negotiate. I’m very serene, I’d be sorry to lose Marco, but we’ll go on,” he concluded.

However, this is only one of the topics that were covered in the interview. If you want to read the full version, all you have to do is click HERE.

Read also: