Will Marco Bezzecchi try to race in Mandalika? This is the question that has characterized the last few hours among MotoGP insiders. The driver of the Mooney VR46, currently third in the World Championship, fractured his right collarbone in an accident last Saturday during training at the Tavullia Ranch and immediately underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

A picture which, although it was a compound fracture, would have led us to take its absence in Indonesia almost for granted. Apparently, however, the man from Rimini does not seem to be of the same opinion, because he decided to take another 48 hours before deciding whether to leave for the island of Lombok, given that the intervention carried out by Dr. Porcellini’s team it went in the best possible way.

This was revealed by Alessio “Uccio” Salucci, who spoke with our colleagues at GPOne.com: “We managed to do an excellent job together with Carlo (Casabianca, the VR46 athletic trainer) and Doctor Porcellini: Bez was operated on Sunday morning at 10 in Modena. The operation went well: they fixed the collarbone with a plate, luckily the fracture was healed.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And then he added: “Today Marco did 10 hours of physiotherapy, he will do the same tomorrow and again the day after, then on Wednesday evening he will decide. It will be his choice.” After all, it is he who must evaluate whether it is worth making an extreme attempt to keep his world championship hopes alive, even if he is now 54 points behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia.

The team director guaranteed that the team will not put any pressure on Marco, who will be able to make his decision freely: “It can be done, I have already spoken to the FIM doctors, they will wait for him in Indonesia to visit him and decide whether he will be able to race or not We’ll see what happens, it will be his choice and in any case the doctors told us that it wouldn’t be crazy.”