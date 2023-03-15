If the Spanish round in Jerez on 30 April didn’t already have enough attractions, another one is added: the presence of the legendary champion Valentino Rossi, owner of the Mooney VR46 team, in which Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi militate, who this year aims to his first win in the premier class.

This was announced by the team director of the Italian team, Uccio Salucci, a personal friend of the #46, during an interview granted to Motorsport.com on the occasion of the last pre-season test in Portimao.

For 25 years, Salucci has been much more than Valentino’s assistant in the Grands Prix, he has been his shadow, his right arm and the person who has been constantly beside him, becoming the director of the VR46 Academy and, since last year , the team director of the Tavullia team that competes in MotoGP.

“Our first year was better than we expected,” Uccio admitted, referring to his 2022 debut. “I knew we’d go strong, but I didn’t think so much,” he added.

Although in 2021 the VR46 already had a first experience of supporting Marini in its debut with the Avintia team, last year it started flying on its own wings.

“I was a little worried about the lack of MotoGP experience of some of our mechanics. But they all behaved very well. Now, in the second year, it’s reasonable to expect more. I hope to fight for the podium every Sunday and to get one or two wins, it would be a dream. But the goals will depend on how fast we can demonstrate,” he explained.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Unlike 2022, when Marini had the latest version of the Desmosedici GP, this season the team will have two 2022 prototypes, so the rider had to convince himself of this, which on paper is a step backwards.

“We sat down at a table with Luca, Valentino and I and we talked about it, and he too agreed to continue working with the bike he was using in 2022. Last year we understood that the factory Ducati is not an easy bike to manage for a private team like ours. Pramac is a satellite team, but it’s like a factory team. They have a lot of experience and many Ducati engineers. Here, no, we didn’t have that much experience. Luca is very happy with the 2022 Desmosedici, because the bike runs very well and has been improved in some aspects,” he said.

The situation may have a parallel to what happened last season with Enea Bastianini in Gresini Racing, who rode a bike from the previous year and ended up winning four races and gaining access to the factory squad.

“I think a similar situation can be replicated. The change from the 2021 Ducati to the 2022 one was very big. Between 2022 and 2023, the bike doesn’t change much instead.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi surprised on his debut in the premier class, obtaining his first podium and a pole position to become rookie of the year.

“Marco is a pure talent. He just has to find a way to manage his weekends better, because sometimes he gets too nervous, too tense. He has to be calm and if he succeeds he will be able to win races. Hopefully, in a couple of years Bezzecchi will be able to fight for the title,” warned Salucci.

Valentino, who retired at the end of 2021 in Valencia, is increasingly committed to his career as a racing driver and it’s not easy to see him on the circuits. One might think that the Italian has lost his passion for MotoGP.

“Not at all,” Uccio answered categorically. “He always trains with the Academy guys when he can, but he has to keep his commitments in this new phase of his preparation. And he likes to be with his family at home. He comes to the races when he can and, in fact, he’ll come to Jerez” .

“He’s very involved in the Academy project which, in fact, is his project. If Valentino weren’t involved in the MotoGP we’d close the team; I have no need to stay here,” replied the legend’s right-hand man, who obviously feels his lack after 25 years of daily life on the circuits. “I miss Vale. At home I see him every day, but here (in the paddock) I miss him, because we’ve been together for 25 years.”

Read also: