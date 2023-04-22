Jerez, a very classic

After a week’s break following the trip to the Americas in Argentina first and then to the United States, the World Championship returns to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled on the Jerez circuit, the legendary Andalusian Cathedral deeply appreciated by all the riders. In MotoGP spotlights on the expected returns to the track of Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianiniwith Aprilia, KTM and Yamaha hoping to be protagonists, thus opposing the excessive power of Ducati mitigated only by the crashes of the riders from the Borgo Panigale company.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports MotoGP, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications, the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the top nine classified riders at the finish line and races in the three classes on Sunday. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor. To avoid overlapping the Baku F1 Grand Prix with the usual European schedule, Sunday’s races will start at 12:00, 13:15 and 15:00.

Spanish GP 2023, session schedule and TV times

Friday 28th April

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 29th April

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

Sunday 30th April

10:45-10:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

12:00 Moto3, Race (live on TV8)

13:15 Moto2, Race (live TV on TV8)

15:00 MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

The characteristics of the Jerez circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.4km

Bends: 13, 5 left, 8 right

Height difference: 11m

Longest straight: 607m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Sete Gibernau (Honda)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2007 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2009 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2012 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2013 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2017 – Dani Pedrosa (Honda)

2018 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2019 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2020 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2021 – Jack Miller (Ducati)

2022 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Toni Elias (Moriwaki)

2011 – Andrea Iannone (Suter)

2012 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2013 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2014 – Mika Kallio (Kalex)

2015 – Jonas Folger (Kalex)

2016 – Sam Lowes (Kalex)

2017 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2018 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Kalex)

2019 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Kalex)

2020 – Luca Marini (Kalex)

2021 – Fabio Di Giannantonio (Kalex)

2022 – Ai Ogura (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Romano Fenati (FTR Honda)

2013 – Maverick Vinales (KTM)

2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Aaron Canet (Honda)

2018 – Philipp Oettl (KTM)

2019 – Niccolo Antonelli (Honda)

2020 – Albert Arenas (KTM)

2021 – Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022 – Izan Guevara (GasGas)

The situation of the championship standings

In MotoGP Marco Bezzecchi he arrives in Andalusia as leader of the championship with 64 points, 11 more than the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Alex Rins is third at 47, with Maverick Vinales fourth at 45 ahead of Johann Zarco (44), Luca Marini (38) and Fabio Quartararo (34). In Moto2 Tony Arbolino leads with 61 points, followed by Pedro Acosta who has 54 with Aron Canet third at 41. Finally, in Moto3 Daniel Holgado and Diogo Moreira currently share the lead at 49 points, behind them Xavier Artigas at 32 and Jaume Masia at 31.