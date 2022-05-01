The first podium and first victory of 2022 came at the end of a perfect weekend for Pecco Bagnaia. Pole, victory, fastest lap and race always in the lead: this was the balance of the Piedmontese on the Jerez track, certainly not too friendly with Ducati in the past. But this time the ‘Pecco’-GP22 combo left no answers to the rivals. The only one who did not end up behind by ten seconds was Fabio Quartararo, for a long time glued to the tail of the red # 63 but never able to risk an attack. After a difficult start to the World Championship we can say that the Bagnaia World Championship really starts from this race. Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP at the end of the day, the centaur himself from Chivasso recognized the special value of this success.

“I was moved today after the race – explained Bagnaia – last year the first victory at Aragon was very important, but today it was even more painful. We came from a very difficult period, but we worked hard. Our real potential had never been seen yet. This weekend I was finally able to work and be very ready for the race. Today we knew we could fight. Over the weekend we tried to concentrate the work in fewer laps, because I couldn’t do too many because of the arm problem. The last phase of the competition I had a pain in my hand, because in order not to strain the shoulder so much you use other parts of the body. Last year Quartararo was unbeatable here, then he had problems with his arm and we went to get him. Today, on the other hand, we gave the third ten seconds, we were always consistent on a very guided track. I am proud of the work we have done. This is also an Academy win“.

Continuing his analysis, Bagnaia underlined that the foundations for redemption had already been laid in Portugal, which was then partially thwarted by his fall in qualifying which forced him to start in last position. But the most important news is that the Italian driver finally has ‘learned’ to drive the GP22‘mysterious object’ of the first phase of the championship. “In Portimao we were already at this level, but we were starting last and in today’s MotoGP you are struggling to recover. This bike has to be ridden in a different way – emphasized Bagnaia – it took me a while to figure it out. When we stopped trying to adapt it, we got better. This bike is gentler to ride on the gas than before. But it makes a lot of money, because on guided tracks it is so agile. It represents a step forward“. Now the intention is to give life to the comeback also in the general classification.