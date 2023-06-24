Great Italy at Assen in qualifying for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. In fact, there will be three Italian riders, all astride a Ducati, who will form the front row of the starting grid. Among other things, these are also three riders who are part of the VR46 Riders Academy.

After a practically perfect Friday, Marco Bezzecchi also confirmed himself in qualifying, signing his second career pole in the premier class after last year’s in Thailand. The rider of the Mooney VR46 beat Pecco Bagnaia by a few thousandths across the board: with his 1’31″472 he preceded him by 61 thousandths, but by 32 he also “stole” his Dutch track record. things, “Bez”, is also the 13th different poleman at this track in the last 13 years.

Completing the front row is the other Desmosedici GP modeled on Mooney VR46, with Luca Marini who luckily didn’t pay dearly for the mistake he made on the last flying lap, when he crashed at turn 8. In fact, the 1’31″630 he had previously made was enough for him to finish third.

Despite the fractured left big toe, Assen has finally given us back a protagonist Fabio Quartararo: the Yamaha rider came close to returning to the front row, missing him by just 41 thousandths. But for the trend that was taking for him this season, a fourth place on the grid can really count almost as a victory.

There are three different bikes in the second row, because alongside “El Diablo’s” M1 we find Brad Binder’s KTM, which in turn pays just over two tenths from Bezzecchi’s pole, and Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. Perhaps it was reasonable to expect a little more from the official RS-GPs after the direct access to Q2, but a tad bit of performance still seems to be lacking compared to the competition. The sixth place of the rider from Granollers and the seventh of Maverick Vinales however are not results to throw away, considering that Miguel Oliveira also managed to pass the gap in Q1 and will start 11th.

It was not a particularly easy qualifying for the leaders of the Prima Pramac Racing team standings. Johann Zarco had to pass from Q1 and then he only had one new tire available in Q2, failing to do better than the eighth time. Things went even worse for the dominator of the Sachsenring, Jorge Martin, who will be called to a double comeback from the tenth spot on the grid. The Madrilenian also paid for a rather strange crash at turn 5, in which he lost the rear at very low speed.

The picture of the first four rows is then completed with the ninth time of Alex Marquez with the Ducati of Gresini Racing and with the 12th of the KTM of Jack Miller, who on the Dutch track seems to be in rather difficulty compared to his teammate, even if he said the Australian couldn’t find a clean lap in this Q2.

After hitting the top 10 at Sachsenring, Fabio Di Giannantonio really came within a whisker of slipping into Q2, but in the end the Gresini Racing rider gave up by 0.098 and will have to line up his Ducati on the 13th spot on the grid. Joining him on the fifth row will be Takaaki Nakagami, who therefore took the title of best Honda rider, and Franco Morbidelli, this time he seemed decidedly more in difficulty than his sister Yamaha.

If Nakagami’s is the best of the RC213Vs, it’s also because Marc Marquez has combined a semi-disaster. The eight-times world champion is not pushing hard this weekend, because the cracked rib at the Sachsenring is debilitating him, but he made an avoidable mistake towards the end of this Q1.

He had slipped into Enea Bastianini’s slipstream, but the Ducati rider closed the gas after making a mistake at turn 1. Marc also slowed down at that point and followed up again, but at turn 3 he got distracted and rear-ended the Ducati rider. who had stepped aside to let other flying pilots pass.

For this he finds himself only 17th on the grid, behind Raul Fernandez and right in front of “Beast”. The latter will therefore be awaited by two uphill races, but he also knew that this would be the last weekend of suffering. There will be an opportunity to redeem himself after the summer break, when he will finally be 100% physically recovered.

All in all, Lorenzo Savadori’s qualification was decent. It is true that the Aprilia test rider is only 19th, but he still finished behind the two Hondas of the two substitutes Stefan Bradl (who crashed in the final of FP3) and Iker Lecuona, but also the GasGas Tech3s of Augusto Fernandez and Jonas Folger.

Ranking Q2

Ranking Q1