2024 has arrived, and with it also the great news (or confirmations) that the new season will bring us. Soft start, as usual, with the presentations of the teams, which reveal colours, designs and riders for the MotoGP which will start on March 10th in Qatar. One of the most anticipated teams is certainly Trackhouse, the new Aprilia satellite team that takes over from RNF and which will officially present itself on January 26th in Los Angeles.

After Ducati factory and Gresini, it was the American team that made its presentation date official. The United States thus faces MotoGP, with Trackhouse making its debut in 2024, taking the place of Razlan Razali's old lineup, but maintaining the same rider line-up.

Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira, therefore, will continue to race in MotoGP with Aprilia, which however will have the stars and stripes colours. Right at the end of 2024 the agreement which provided for the supply of motorcycles by Aprilia would have expired, but the parties decided to renew. The hope of the Noale satellite team is to have the RS-GP 2024, i.e. the most updated version just like the riders of the official team.

Photo by: MotoGP Presentation of the Trackhouse Racing Team Aprilia

At the end of last season, RNF announced the farewell of Razlan Razali, who would leave the structure. This news was followed by a joint FIM, Dorna and IRTA statement which also made official the farewell of the Aprilia satellite team, rejected from the championship due to “serious non-compliances”.

Only at a later time, RNF's place was taken by Trackhouse, an American company well known in the NASCAR scene and which includes the singer Pitbull among its owners. Created in 2021, the team also decided to focus on prominent rookies with the “Project 91” program, in which Kimi Raikkonen also participated, who recently took part in NASCAR races, although not as a regular driver.

After the four wheels, Trackhouse has also decided to invest in motorcycling and has winked at MotoGP, which it aims to bring back to the United States with a second grand prix, after the presence of Austin. On the occasion of the official announcement of the entry into the world championship, Trachouse unveiled the Aprilia with the stars and stripes colour, a tribute also to the late Nicky Hayden, one of the most famous, successful and admired Americans in MotoGP in recent times.

Now we need to find out what the definitive colors that Trackhouse Aprilia will use during the 2024 MotoGP season will be, but we won't have to wait long. The spotlight was on the two RS-GPs on January 26th, just a few days after the other rivals. The Gresini team has in fact already announced the presentation of the team (with Marc Marquez making his debut) on January 20th in Riccione. As usual, the Ducati factory team will unveil the Desmosedicis of Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in Madonna di Campiglio from 21 to 23 January.