Of the eight Grands Prix held since the start of the 2023 MotoGP season, four circuits have seen the top speed record improve. The first was the Circuit of the Americas, where the GP of the Americas was held, with a new reference of 356.4 km/h set by Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia.

Then at Le Mans, Brad Binder made his mark for the first time with a top speed of 325.8km/h on his KTM. The South African then set a record of 366.1 km/h at Mugello, the fastest ever on a MotoGP bike!

And the Ducati? The Italian manufacturer, championship leader, is no less and dominated at the Sachsenring, a much shorter track, with a top speed of 305.0 km/h which seemed almost weak for Marco Bezzecchi’s Desmosedici. Also because Ducati still has a clear advantage over the other manufacturers on all circuits on the calendar.

Track Full speed Author Year Mugello 366.1 km/h B. Binder 2023 Losail 362.4 km/h J. Zarco 2021 Austin 356.4 km/h M. Vinales 2023 Phillip Island 356.4 km/h E. Bastianini 2022 Barcelona 355.2 km/h J. Miller 2021 Portimao 351.7 km/h A. Dovizioso J. Zarco E. Bastianini P. Bagnaia TO. Márquez 2020 2021 2022 2022 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo 345.5 km/h P. Bagnaia J. Martin 2022 2023 Silverstone 340.6 km/h E. Bastianini 2022 Sepang 339.6 km/h A. Iannone 2015 Buriram 337.5 km/h J. Zarco J. Zarco E. Bastianini 2022 2021 2022 Valencia 337.0 km/h A. Dovizioso 2020 Le Mans 325.8 km/h B. Binder 2023 Assen 320.8 km/h A. Dovizioso 2019 Motegi 317.6 km/h E. Bastianini 2022 Mandalika 315.7 km/h M. Bezzecchi 2022 Red Bull Ring 315.7 km/h B. Binder 2022 Sachsenring 305.0 km/h M. Bezzecchi 2023 misano 305.0 km/h J. Zarco 2021 Jerez 300.8 km/h J. Zarco 2021

Brad Binder set a new top speed record during the Mugello Sprint. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

New absolute maximum speed record in MotoGP

The absolute record was broken by Brad Binder (KTM) at Mugello, with a top speed of 366.1 km/h reached during the Sprint of the Italian GP. The previous record was 363.6 km/h, set last year by Jorge Martin on a Ducati, also at Mugello. Three riders have already broken the previous record at the start of the championship: Binder, but also Bastianini on Ducati (364.8 km/h) and Vinales on Aprilia (363.6 km/h), again at the Italian GP.

The top speeds of the builders

This raising of standards extends well beyond the record holders. Mugello, the fastest track on the MotoGP calendar, has seen all the current MotoGP manufacturers break the 360km/h barrier. This parameter has now been democratised, two years after this milestone was passed for the first time in an official MotoGP context, and Yamaha and Honda, currently in great difficulty, have also achieved it.

The Records of each builder

builder Full speed Pilot Grand Prix KTM 366.1 km/h Brad Binder Italian GP 2023 Previous record: 362.4 km/h (Brad Binder, 2021 Italian GP) Ducati 364.8 km/h Aeneas Bastianini Italian GP 2023 Previous record: 363.6 km/h (Jorge Martin, 2022 Italian GP) Aprilia 363.6 km/h Maverick Vinales Italian GP 2023 Previous record: 357.6 km/h (Aleix Espargaro, 2021 Italian GP) Yamaha 360.0 km/h Fabio Quartararo Italian GP 2023 Previous record: 358.8 km/h (Darryn Binder, 2022 Italian GP) Honda 360.0 km/h Marc Marquez Italian GP 2023 Previous record: 356.4 km/h (Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaró, 2022 Italian GP)

Eleven riders in the current MotoGP championship have reached 360 km/h. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The maximum speeds rider by rider

The general increase in top speeds is even more evident when considering the 22 regular drivers for the season. Few of them didn’t improve their personal reference in this first part of the championship – or, better to say, during the Italian GP – and now one out of two has reached 360 km/h.

Curiously, this is not the case of World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia… Proving that top speed isn’t everything!

Pilot Speed Motorcycle Grand Prix Brad Binder 366.1 km/h KTM Italian GP 2023 Aeneas Bastianini 364.8 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Maverick Vinales 363.6 km/h Aprilia Italian GP 2023 Jorge Martin 363.6 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2022 Fabio Di Giannantonio 363.6 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Johann Zarco 362.4 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Jack Miller 362.4 km/h KTM Italian GP 2023 Fabio Quartararo 360.0 km/h Yamaha Italian GP 2023 Aleix Espargaro 360.0 km/h Aprilia Italian GP 2023 Marco Bezzecchi 360.0 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Marc Marquez 360.0 km/h Honda Italian GP 2023 Alex Marquez 358.8 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Miguel Oliveira 358.8 km/h Aprilia Italian GP 2023 Raúl Fernandez 357.6 km/h Aprilia Italian GP 2023 Joan Mir 357.6 km/h Suzuki Qatar GP 2022 Alex Rins 357.6 km/h Suzuki Italian GP 2022 I’m sorry Bagnaia 357.6 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2022 Luca Marini 356.4 km/h Ducati Italian GP 2023 Pol Espargaro 356.4 km/h Honda Italian GP 2022 Franco Morbidelli 355.2 km/h Yamaha Italian GP 2023 Takaaki Nakagami 352.9 km/h Honda Italian GP 2023 Augusto Fernandez 352.9 km/h KTM Italian GP 2023